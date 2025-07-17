Hot ticket…popularity of junior supercar experiences accelerates over summer

More and more youngsters are jumping behind the wheel of Ferraris, Lamborghinis and McLarens this summer, according to leading driving experience provider Trackdays.co.uk.

Research by the company found a 21% rise in its junior supercar experience bookings in the summer of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

And if driving a monstrous motor wasn't exciting enough, Trackdays.co.uk also found that the two most popular junior experiences include a high-speed passenger ride.

Dan Jones, operations manager at Trackdays.co.uk, said: "An increasing number of children are driving supercars before they've even finished Year 6.

"It's great to see that UK youngsters have a real sense of adventure, which seems to go into overdrive during the summer holidays."

Other exotic supercars on the Trackdays.co.uk fleet include Aston Martin and Porsche, while further junior experiences include 4x4 Off Road, HGV Trucks and Rally Driving. Those who are needing to find their confidence behind the wheel can also take advantage of one of their range of Under 17s Driving Lessons.

Dan added: "The long summer holidays provide the perfect opportunity for youngsters to unleash some energy, and what better way than by driving a supercar.

"It's fun and educational, as children aged from just 10 can learn basic driving manoeuvres with an expert instructor by their side."

For more information about Trackdays.co.uk, and its junior supercar driving experiences, visit www.Trackdays.co.uk.