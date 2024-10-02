Hotel sponsors popular event at Newcastle Racecourse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Grand Hotel Gosforth Park have agreed to sponsor the Residents Race Night at Newcastle Racecourse for their one-night, yearly event.

As summer draws to a close, what better way to enjoy the outdoors than by attending an exciting evening of live horse racing with a stunning sunset backdrop.

The Grand Hotel, Gosforth Park, Newcastle upon Tyne are inviting local residents to join them for a thrilling Friday night of racing, where the exhilaration of the sport meets a perfect evening atmosphere.

You can indulge in refreshing drinks and delicious food as you cheer on your favourite horses and an ideal opportunity to gather your friends and family for a final outdoor event before winter arrives.

Residents Race Night

The event is taking place on Friday, 4th October 2024 and doors open at 15:30, with the first race commencing at 16:50.

Local residents within NE3, NE12, NE13, or NE23 postcodes can claim free Grandstand tickets by using the promo code RD24. Please note that tickets are only valid on the day of racing and will require both ID and proof of address.

Jane Heath, Head of Sales at The Grand Hotel Gosforth Park, said:

“We love attending race events at Newcastle Racecourse with our clients and have always had a long-lasting hospitality box with them, so including the residents in this special event means that everyone locally benefits from our special arrangement. Everyone at the hotel is looking forward to welcoming our neighbours for an unforgettable evening of racing!”

In order to get your tickets, simply scan the QR code below.

Grab your tickets now and soon you’ll find yourself trackside, feeling the rush as the horses thunder past.