How to get to a wedding by public transport without ruining your look

From unexpected downpours at the bus stop to packed train carriages with no air conditioning, travelling by train, tram or bus can wreak havoc on even the most carefully chosen outfit. But there are simple ways to protect your look from the journey.

Wedding experts, The Foxy Hen, explains how to arrive in style, looking and feeling fresh, no matter how far you are travelling.

Plan for more than just the route

Knowing your route is important, but you also need to plan for the small things. Which entrance will you use at the station? Will there be a walk to the venue? Are there any stairs, uneven pavements or cobbled streets? Make time for these details when planning how and when to leave. An outfit that looks sharp when you leave the house should still look that way when you arrive.

Choose fabrics that breathe and move

If you are travelling on a warm day, wear something that breathes. Men should look for light cotton shirts or linen blends. Women might prefer floaty dresses or separates that allow movement without creasing. Avoid heavy jackets, tight collars or anything that clings. Bring a cover-up or light layer for sudden changes in temperature.

Carry a smart touch-up kit

A small kit can be your secret weapon. Pack essentials like blotting paper, a comb or brush, hair grips, a handkerchief or tissue, and a small mirror. Lip balm, pressed powder and mints can also go a long way. For men, a travel-size facial mist or a pocket comb can help with last-minute polish.

Travel in different shoes

This applies to anyone wearing smart shoes or heels. You will save your feet and your outfit by travelling in trainers or loafers and changing just before you arrive. Keep your wedding shoes in a cloth bag or box so they stay clean and protected.

Protect your outfit on public seats

Train and bus seats are not designed with occasionwear in mind. Bring a clean scarf, pashmina or light jacket to sit on if you are wearing pale colours or delicate fabrics. If standing, avoid leaning against walls or windows which may have residue or marks from previous passengers.

Watch the weather before you leave

British weather is famously unreliable. Even if the forecast looks dry, carry a compact umbrella just in case. Choose one with a smooth close so you do not splash yourself or others. A well-placed umbrella can also double as a wind shield if your hair is freshly styled or if you are wearing a hat.

Style your hair with travel in mind

If you are on the move, keep hair simple and secure. Loose styles may not survive a draughty tram or a windy train platform. Consider styles that can be touched up easily, or that get better with a bit of movement. Hair wax or a travel-size hairspray can help keep everything in place. For longer hair, a neat low bun or ponytail can be both stylish and practical.

Keep cool and avoid shine

If you are worried about sweating on a hot journey, apply a setting spray or primer before makeup. For men, mattifying moisturisers can help reduce shine. Try to stay relaxed, keep your layers open or loose while on board, and find a spot near a window or door if you need a bit of air.

Arrive early to regroup and refresh

Give yourself fifteen to twenty minutes between arriving and the start of the ceremony. This gives you time to change shoes, check your reflection, reapply anything that has shifted and take a moment before walking in. Looking sharp is not just about the clothes. It is also about feeling calm and collected.

Wedding days are about celebrating, not stressing. With the right planning and a few simple tricks, public transport does not have to be the enemy of a great outfit. You can absolutely arrive by train or bus and still look like you stepped out of a car service. It is all about travelling smart

