How to host a picture-pawfect pet photoshoot at home – according to the experts

Let’s be honest – there’s a reason they say ‘never work with children or animals’.

Pets have a natural talent for doing precisely the opposite of what you want the second the camera comes out. One minute they’re perfectly posed, the next they’re licking the lens or trotting off just before you get the shot.

This National Pet Month, personalised photo gifting brand Custtom has teamed up with expert dog trainers and a vet to help you get the best snapshot of your dog or cat yet – and make sure they’re calm and comfortable in the process.

Make pet-photo-taking easy with these expert tips

Preparation is key

When you’re eager to capture the perfect shot, it might be tempting to jump straight in and snap as quickly as you can. But before you even touch your camera, preparation is key.

Dr Joanna Woodnutt, vet and founder of Petlearnia, suggests starting with a bit of exercise. “Take them for a walk or give them a good play session,” she says. “Make sure they’ve had a chance to go to the toilet too. It really helps them settle.”

Once they’ve had time to burn off some energy, allow them to settle into the environment. “Let the dog explore the space first,” says Tarik Jayousi, founder of A&T Trained Dogs. “You don’t need them to sit still right away. Keep it light, let them sniff around, and don’t rush. If you’re relaxed, they will be too.”

Lights, camera, action!

It can be super helpful to have everything you need for the shoot – camera, props, lighting, treats – set up and ready to go before your pet arrives. That way, you can make the most of their attention span from the start.

If things feel a bit off, take a step back and think about what might be going on. “If your pet’s just had a vet visit, been in a fight, or gone through a big change at home, that stress can linger,” adds Dr Woodnutt. “Give them a few days to reset before you try anything new.”

Make it worth their while

You don’t need a perfectly trained pet to get great shots, but a little strategic bribery can go a long way. Yes, you’ve got it: treats and toys. Lots of them.

“High-value treats work wonders,” says Terry Cuyler, certified trainer and founder of Pawsprof.com. “Use whatever your pet goes wild for – chicken, cheese, tiny bits of hot dog. Keep it upbeat and make sure they’re having fun.”

If you struggle to get their attention, try holding a treat or toy just above your camera or phone. You can also try making a funny noise, holding squeaky toys or even using sounds from your phone to get them looking in the right direction.

If your pet gets too focused on the food or toys, you could even make them part of the shot. “Cats stretching up for a treat or puppies snuffling through a blanket can give you really sweet, natural photos,” says Dr Joanna Woodnutt. “Just keep the portions small, as too many treats can lead to upset stomachs later.”

Know when to take a break

We all love our pets, and that means their wellbeing should always come before a good shot. Pets, like people, can lose interest quickly, especially if they’re unsure or overwhelmed. Worse, they can become stressed – so always pay attention to how they’re reacting.

“Yawning, lip licking, avoiding eye contact, a tucked tail – those are all signs your dog needs a breather,” says Jayousi. “If those things keep happening even after a break, it’s best to stop and try another time.”

Cats tend to go stiff or flatten their ears when they’ve had enough. “If a cat’s body is tense and they start backing away, don’t push it,” says Dr Woodnutt. “Give them space. If they come back on their own, you’ve got another shot. If not, wrap it up.”

Finish on a high note

How you end the shoot can shape how your pet feels about the next one. Ending while they’re still enjoying themselves – before they get tired or bored – helps keep the experience positive.

Jayousi recommends keeping sessions short and sweet. “I’d aim for around 15 to 20 minutes for most dogs, and even shorter for puppies or older pets,” he says. “End while they’re still enjoying it. That way, they’ll be more likely to cooperate next time.”

And as with most training methods, a reward can do wonders. A favourite toy, praise or a treat at the end can help wrap things up on a good note and help to set up your next shoot to be even better.

Custtom’s top tips for better pet photos

Pick the right location

Indoors or outdoors can both work well, but ultimately, it depends on your pet.

If they’re nervous, hosting your photoshoot indoors gives you more control and prevents the potential for loud noises and unexpected wildlife.

But if your pet is happiest outdoors, don’t hold back – as well as having more space to get creative, you might find you get more energy from their side.

Go for natural light if you can

There’s no need to buy expensive lighting – when it comes to pet photography, natural light is best.

Bright, diffused (not too direct or bright) daylight from a window works wonders if you’re working inside.

If you’re going outside, early morning or later afternoon sun will provide a gentle glow, rather than dazzling sunlight.

Choose a simple background

Honestly, simple is better. Create a simple backdrop using a plain sheet, blanket or even a rug.

Neutral colours work well, but make sure there’s enough contrast with your pet’s fur. You can also try bright colours, but make sure the background is otherwise plain. Busy patterns or a room full of clutter could distract from your pet.

Working outside? Find an open patch of grass, a hedge, or even a neutral-coloured fence.

Drop down to their level

Your pet’s photos will look more natural and engaging if you drop down to their eye level. Shooting from above can make them look small or awkward – plus, you’ll miss out on the adorable details of their face.

This is likely to mean crouching, sitting or even lying down, so it might be helpful to bring along a blanket for yourself if you’re shooting outside.

Add some personality

Instead of chasing the perfect pose, focus on what you can capture – your pet’s personality.

Whether it’s a yawn, a head tilt, a lifted paw, a mid-play action shot or a hug with their favourite human (if that’s you, why not give timer a go?), you might find these natural shots are the ones you’ll end up loving the most.