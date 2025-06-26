How to spend Pride Weekend in NYC

Empire State Building

As Pride Month culminates, New York City is preparing for a powerful and joyful Pride Weekend, filled with parades, performances, parties, and community activations across all five boroughs. Whether you're a lifelong New Yorker or visiting for the occasion, NYC remains the global heart of Pride.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EMPIRE STATE BUILDING LIGHTS UP – Sunday 29th June

This Sunday, 29 June, the Empire State Building will light up in the colours of the rainbow, standing tall as a beacon of love, equality, and inclusion to mark the start of the main Pride celebrations.

This powerful moment kicks off a weekend packed with events across the city - from cultural activations and live performances to parties, parades, and community gatherings. This is what else is happening:

NYC PRIDE MARCH – Sunday, 29 June

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The iconic Pride March returns to Manhattan, featuring floats, live music, and community leaders marching from Fifth Avenue through Greenwich Village in a bold celebration of visibility, unity, and resilience.

PRIDEFEST – Sunday, 29 June

This LGBTQIA+ street fair will take over Greenwich Village alongside the march with local vendors, food, entertainment, and live performances — perfect for all ages.

CULTURAL HIGHLIGHTS & PRIDE NIGHTS

Final weekend for Broadway Sings for Pride

Pride Nights and queer programming at The Whitney, Brooklyn Museum, and more

Gallery shows and pop-ups highlighting LGBTQIA+ voices and artists

NIGHTLIFE & DINING

End Pride Month in style with drag brunches, themed menus, and late-night parties at venues like The Stonewall Inn , House of Yes , Le Bain , 3 Dollar Bill , and The Q

, , , , and Pride-inspired cocktails and fundraiser events continue across restaurants citywide

As Pride Month comes to a close, NYC invites everyone to come together in celebration of love, identity, and progress. From the Empire State Building's rainbow glow to the vibrant streets of Greenwich Village, Pride in NYC is a moment not to be missed.