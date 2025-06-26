How to spend Pride Weekend in NYC
EMPIRE STATE BUILDING LIGHTS UP – Sunday 29th June
This Sunday, 29 June, the Empire State Building will light up in the colours of the rainbow, standing tall as a beacon of love, equality, and inclusion to mark the start of the main Pride celebrations.
This powerful moment kicks off a weekend packed with events across the city - from cultural activations and live performances to parties, parades, and community gatherings. This is what else is happening:
NYC PRIDE MARCH – Sunday, 29 June
The iconic Pride March returns to Manhattan, featuring floats, live music, and community leaders marching from Fifth Avenue through Greenwich Village in a bold celebration of visibility, unity, and resilience.
PRIDEFEST – Sunday, 29 June
This LGBTQIA+ street fair will take over Greenwich Village alongside the march with local vendors, food, entertainment, and live performances — perfect for all ages.
CULTURAL HIGHLIGHTS & PRIDE NIGHTS
- Final weekend for Broadway Sings for Pride
- Pride Nights and queer programming at The Whitney, Brooklyn Museum, and more
- Gallery shows and pop-ups highlighting LGBTQIA+ voices and artists
NIGHTLIFE & DINING
- End Pride Month in style with drag brunches, themed menus, and late-night parties at venues like The Stonewall Inn, House of Yes, Le Bain, 3 Dollar Bill, and The Q
- Pride-inspired cocktails and fundraiser events continue across restaurants citywide
As Pride Month comes to a close, NYC invites everyone to come together in celebration of love, identity, and progress. From the Empire State Building's rainbow glow to the vibrant streets of Greenwich Village, Pride in NYC is a moment not to be missed.