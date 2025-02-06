How to visit Giffords Circus as featured in BBC's Great British Menu

Ashleigh Farrand, Head Chef at The Kingham Plough, and contestant on BBC's Great British Menu

On this week's Great British Menu with chefs representing the South West region, Cheltenham born Ashleigh Farrand created a spectacular dessert honouring Nell Gifford, co-founder of the UK's most glamorous circus, Giffords Circus.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week on BBC's Great British Menu, four chefs representing the South West region all competed for a chance to serve their dishes honouring great Britons of the past at a spectacular banquet at Blenheim Palace. Cheltenham born Ashleigh Farrand, head chef at The Kingham Plough in Oxfordshire, created a spectacular dessert honouring Nell Gifford (1973 - 2019).

Nell was co-founder of the UK's most glamorous circus, Giffords Circus, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year with a new show, Laguna Bay, set to tour the Cotswolds and south England from April 17 – September 28. Affectionately referred to as a ‘handmade show’, Giffords Circus has a distinctive identity, lovingly handcrafted by creatives who are deeply passionate about this long-standing artform, which was reflected in Chef Ashleigh’s Giffords Circus themed dessert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her dish was highly praised by her co-contestants, presenter Andi Oliver and veteran judge, Chef Simon Rogan MBE, who called it, ‘spectacular’ and remarked that it ‘felt as though the circus was happening right in front of me’.

Giffords Circus - known as the UK's most glamorous circus

Lucky for Simon, and viewers, you can experience Giffords Circus happening right in front of you this very summer, as it embarks on its 25th anniversary tour, Laguna Bay, across prestigious venues throughout the Cotswolds and south England.

And you can even experience your very own taste of the circus at Circus Sauce Giffords Circus’ unique, critically-acclaimed travelling restaurant – which will return to accompany the Laguna Bay tour, serving a rustic yet extravagant banquet style three-course feast on selected evenings following the last show of the day, created by a team of talented chefs using local, seasonal ingredients (pre-booking essential).

The popular Circus Sauce Café and Diner wagons will also accompany the tour, serving delicious dishes such as smash burgers, halloumi burgers, hot dogs, fries and vegan or vegetarian alternatives, some with an American twist along with a great choice of teas and coffees. Giffords Circus also has a fully licensed bar serving locally sourced alcoholic and soft drinks throughout show days and for dinner service in the restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Giffords Circus 25th anniversary tour, Laguna Bay, will launch on April 17 at the home of Giffords Circus, Fennells Farm in Stroud. Following its opening run, it will then continue to tour some of the most picturesque sites across the Cotswolds and south England, including Bowood House & Gardens in Wiltshire (May 1-6), Sudeley Castle & Gardens in Gloucestershire (May 9-19), Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire (May 22 – June 2) – just 30 minutes down the road from The Kingham Plough, where Ashleigh Farrand is Head Chef and also where the final banquet of this year’s BBC's Great British Menu will be held - Chiswick House & Gardens in London (June 5-22), Evenley Wood Garden in Northamptonshire (June 26 – July 7), Stonor Park & Gardens in Oxfordshire (July 10-14), Little Barrington in Oxfordshire (July 17-28), Frampton Court Park in Gloucestershire (July 31– August 4), Minchinhampton Common in Gloucestershire (August 7-18), Marlborough Common in Wiltshire (August 21 – September 1), Stratton Meadows in Gloucestershire (September 4-15) before returning back home to Fennells Farm in Stroud to close the season (September 18-28).

'Roll on, Roll on' created by Ashleigh Farrand honouring Nell Gifford, co-founder of Giffords Circus

Over the past 25 years since its first inception, Giffords Circus has captivated and entertained over one million people with its unique, creative and dazzling shows, performed under the canvas of its iconic touring 600 seat big top tent. Giffords Circus expertly challenges the preconceptions of a traditional, old-fashioned circus, while retaining the charm, glamour, nostalgia and magic of a vintage village green circus.

Tickets for Giffords Circus Laguna Bay start from £10 for children and from £20 for adults. Tickets for Circus Sauce restaurant are £20 for children and £40 for adults (if booked before 16th April 2025). All tickets are on sale now and available to book at https://giffordscircus.com/