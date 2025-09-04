How to visit historic attractions in Oxford and Cambridge for free while staying in an ancient university

Many Oxford and Cambridge colleges are open for free on certain days this month as part of September’s Open events. Not only can people visit Christ Church College in Oxford, they can even stay there to experience behind the scenes college life.

A travel expert says that Oxford and Cambridge Universities’ short terms, combined with the Open events in these cities, means that visitors can stay cheaply in an historic college this September while enjoying free entry to many historic attractions.

While many universities are welcoming ‘freshers’ and returning students this September, Oxford and Cambridge’s ‘Michaelmas’ terms don’t start until October. That means inexpensive accommodation is still available in historic colleges in both cities until at least the end of this month.

Better still, September coincides with Oxford and Cambridge’s remarkable Open events, when many of the cities’ most important colleges and other famous buildings are open to the public for free.

Johanna Jernberg, a travel expert from the specialist accommodation finder UniversityRooms.com, says: ‘During September, visitors to Oxford and Cambridge can gain free access to many celebrated buildings that are not normally open to the public. In Cambridge, many famous landmarks are open from 12-21 September in association with Heritage Open Days, while Oxford’s Open Doors events take place on 13-14 September.

‘Oxford Preservation Trust has run Oxford Open Doors since 2008. Last year, nearly 30,000 people visited well over 100 venues. Among the top attractions this year is Love Lane, an ancient and historic walk that has been closed off to the public for a century. It will be open on Sunday, 14 September.

‘In contrast, Oxford’s busy BMW-Mini car plant is throwing open its doors for the weekend with access to its museum and heritage area. Among over 100 other attractions across the city, the amazing “Painted Room” will be open once again for the weekend. Elizabethan wall paintings still shine brightly in a hidden room that once belonged to an inn where Shakespeare stayed. There’s a full downloadable programme of Oxford events available.

‘Cambridge, meanwhile, is working with Heritage Open Days for over a week of special events. People can visit historic libraries such as the Wren Library in Trinity College and the Parker Library in Corpus Christi. Among the other events, visitors can tour the Mullard Radio Astronomy Observatory on Friday 12 and Saturday 13 September. There’s also the chance to peek behind the scenes of the famous Cambridgeshire Collection at Cambridge Central Library. It’s a rare opportunity to see some of the material in its archive store and learn more about the history of Cambridge.

‘Both cities are also opening many of their historic colleges for free during their Open events. In Oxford, visitors can explore Magdalen, Christ Church and St John’s, amongst others, and remarkable university sites such as the Oxford Oratory and the Oxford Union. Meanwhile, among many colleges in Cambridge offering tours and special events are Trinity, Downing and Westminster.

‘That’s not the only good news for anyone wanting to explore Oxford and Cambridge Universities’ most famous colleges. It’s even possible to stay in them this September. Visitors can enjoy a backstage pass to life in these prestigious colleges. It will save money and, best of all, they are open to non-students.

‘For example, Christ Church in Oxford has rooms and “sets” available throughout September in its historic main site. “Sets” are two single bedrooms that open from a shared sitting room. Many are wood-panelled and all have sofas and chairs for relaxing. Christ Church was used as a filming location and inspiration for many of the scenes in the Harry Potter films. The grand staircase and Tudor Great Dining Hall are two of the most iconic spots within the college. Rooms are available from £120 a night, including bed and breakfast.

‘Magdalen is another historic Oxford college with availability this September. C.S. Lewis, the author of The Chronicles of Narnia, once taught here. The beautiful buildings at Magdalen College (which visitors should be aware is pronounced Maudlin!) date back as far as the 15th century. Visitors can have breakfast in the medieval hall and single rooms are available inside the walled campus on certain dates from just £71.50 a night.

‘In Cambridge, St John’s College celebrated its 500th birthday in 2011. It was founded on the site of the 13th-century Hospital of St John and is now the largest of the Oxford and Cambridge colleges. St John's has magnificent gardens and extends onto the famous Cambridge Backs beyond the River Cam, with its courts connected by the beautiful Bridge of Sighs. Rooms are available this September from just £104.75 a night including bed and breakfast.

Alternatively, St Catharine’s College won Best Overall Customer Experience in the Overnight Accommodation Category at the 2024 Mystery Shop Awards organised by the Cambridge Business Improvement District. Nestled in the very heart of the city, St Catharine’s is the perfect place to stay for a true Cambridge experience. Rooms are available with bed and breakfast from just £105 a night in the historic 18th-century college.

‘It doesn’t take an educated guess to realise that university accommodation is likely to get very booked up for September’s Open events. Using the innovative service UniversityRooms.com, visitors can choose from singles and doubles with ensuite facilities, on a B&B or self-catering basis.

One thing to consider is that some colleges have a no-under-18s rule, so double-check the campus’ page for details.