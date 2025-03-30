I took my 13-year-old son to the opening night of Jeff Wayne’s War of the Worlds tour, and he loved it.

The attack

“Look,” my 13-year-old son, Harrison, yells, pointing toward the ceiling of Hull’s Connexin Live, as thousands of paper leaves fall toward the delighted audience. I look at his face, which is one of unadulterated joy.

From the moment the show started, around 40 minutes ago, he’s been spellbound. This is a boy who’s probably only ever sat through about a dozen films in his whole life, such is his attention span when it comes to long-form media.

We even had to watch the 2005 War of the Worlds movie, starring Tom Cruise, in two sittings. I was in two minds whether to bring him with me, as I was convinced that he’d be squirming around in his seat and asking if he could look at his phone instead of watching the show.

But from the moment Liam Neeson spoke those immortal opening lines, “No one would have believed in the last years of the nineteenth century”, followed by the opening bars of The Eve of the War, he’s only had his phone out once. That was to record the 30-foot-tall Martian Fighting Machine as it fired real flames toward the delighted audience, and I could scarcely begrudge him that.

An extravaganza

Beyond Harrison, the other audience members faces might be several decades older than his, but they are just as enthralled. Some are looking up at the falling leaves, but for the most part their eyes are fixed on Charlie Simpson, singing one of the album’s most iconic tracks, Forever Autumn.

Behind Charlie Simpson, the masterpiece’s producer is conducting his string orchestra and eight-piece band. In his eighties now and having suffered with severe back issues for several years, Wayne’s energy is remarkable, and I’m sure many of the audience are here as much to see Wayne as they are his spectacular show.

Harrison remains captivated throughout the rest of the first act and, after the applause has died down, the lady to his left asks if he’s enjoying the show.

“I love it,” he tells her.

A new generation of fans

She tells us that she was thinking about bringing her own son, who’s also 13, but she was unsure if he’d be able to understand and appreciate it. I can tell that after watching Harrison’s reaction, she’s regretting not bringing her boy.

The second half of the show, as with the second half of the album, is a less dramatic affair. But there are still stellar moments. Rou Reynolds’ performance of Brave New World is accompanied by a large bridge lowered from the ceiling of the arena. Reynolds is able to run along the bridge from the stage, above the crowd, as he tells his plans to rebuild the world underground.

There are more pyrotechnics that keep up Harrison’s interest levels, and at one stage a cast member is even incinerated live on stage. Theatrically and musically, this is an extravaganza, and the applause at the finale is from that of a thrilled audience. One of the biggest cheers goes up for Max George, who plays Parson Nathaniel and who had to have a pacemaker fitted just a few months ago following a heart scare. To see and hear him deliver such a powerful performance was another highlight.

But the biggest cheer of the night went to Jeff Wayne, without whom the album and stage show, which has now been running for more than two decades, would never have happened. And to see him jog off stage after receiving such applause was a heartwarming sight. We can only hope that he’ll be a fixture in his show for many more years to come. But for this particular tour, anyone considering taking their young adult to the show would be well advised to do so.

