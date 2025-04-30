Iconic designer LABRUM partners with Street Child to launch new running kit for Sierra Leone Marathon, produced by adidas

LABRUM

Street Child, the international children’s charity, announces an exciting new collaboration with LABRUM, the trailblazing fashion brand founded by Sierra Leonean-born designer Foday Dumbuya.

This unique brand partnership will see LABRUM create limited edition running kit for Street Child, produced by adidas. The collection celebrates style, performance, and a shared commitment to empowering children through education.

The launch of this exclusive merchandise will take place on 30th April 2025, ahead of the charity’s annual Sierra Leone Marathon, with the 2025 events taking place between April 30 to May 5, and a one-off race taking place in different part of Sierra Leone between Oct 22 – 27.

LABRUM

Dumbuya, who was born in Freetown, Sierra Leone, and grew up in both Cyprus and London is the recipient of the 2023 Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design and named a Bloomberg ‘Industry Shaker’ in 2024.

The influential designer has gained international acclaim for his innovative designs, notably designing Arsenal Football Club’s current away kit and the official team kit of Sierra Leone for the 2024 Olympic Games.

The Street Child project reflects LABRUM’s mission to tell the untold stories of West Africa through fashion and design to bridge the gap between western and West African culture.

Foday Dumbuya, Founder and Creative Director of LABRUM, said:“Everything we do is at LABRUM is about bringing untold stories to life – stories that have been woven into the very fabric of our rich cultures and communities. We are proud to bring Street Child into this mission. Education is a fundamental right for all children, regardless of the circumstances of their birth.

“Every child deserves the opportunity to learn, grow and achieve their potential in life. I hope this design, which represents the best of African art, inspires people to support Street Child’s global impact, and especially in Sierra Leone, a country that holds a special place in my heart.”

Alice Lowden, Director of Marketing, Media and Communications at Street Child, said: “This partnership with LABRUM is a celebration of creativity, culture, and impact. We are proud to work alongside LABRUM, whose designs tell a powerful story and adidas, who produced the kit. Together, we are celebrating Sierra Leonean culture while supporting education for children. We look forward to seeing runners wear this collection with pride as they take part in the Street Child Sierra Leone Marathon.”

With over 60 million primary school-aged children worldwide not currently in education, Street Child works with local partners in countries affected by poverty, conflict and environmental disasters across Africa, Asia, the Middle East and parts of Europe.

The charity was founded in Sierra Leone in 2008 and now operates in more than 25 countries around the world. To date, it has helped to transform the lives of more than 1.4 million children.

The Sierra Leone Marathon, organised annually by Street Child, is not only a highly regarded global sporting event but also a crucial fundraiser for the charity’s programmes, which provide education, protection and vital support for some of the world’s most vulnerable children. To date, Sierra Leone Marathon participants have raised over £2.5 million.

The limited-edition merchandise will be available for purchase through Street Child’s website. 100% of the proceeds will go directly to funding the charity’s work worldwide to keep children safe, in school and learning. By wearing this design, supporters will contribute to life-changing opportunities for children in some of the world’s most challenging environments.

For more information about running the Sierra Leone Marathon or to purchase the collection, visit www.street-child.org.