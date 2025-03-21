Ideal Home Show 2025 opens its doors at Olympia, London

Jason Bradbury, Jon Watts, Stuart Douglas, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Scarlette Douglas, and David Domoney in the Speakeasy Room at the Ideal Home designed By The Experts. Visit idealhomeshow.co.uk for more information and to purchase tickets.

The Ideal Home Show, sponsored by La Redoute Intérieurs is now open at Olympia London, running from today (21st March) until Sunday 6th April.

The show was officially opened by celebrity stars including Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Martin Lewis, Scarlette & Stuart Douglas and Jason Bradbury.

This year’s show is the 117th edition, with more than 600 brands across home and lifestyle sectors, including Home Renovation, Gardens and Spring Clean, as well as the all-new Craft Village and a brand-new Travel & Leisure section. Experts are on hand to offer inspiration and advice on revamping your interiors, upgrading your garden, and much more.

Also located at the show is the Eat & Drink Festival, bringing together the best in modern cuisine, mixology, and delicious global dishes, ensuring that this year promises to be the biggest, best, and most exciting yet.

Stuart Douglas, Jason Bradbury, Scarlette Douglas, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, David Domoney and Jon Watts open the 117th Ideal Home Show at Kensington Olympia London. The show is open from 21st March – 6th April. Visit idealhomeshow.co.uk for more information and to purchase tickets.

Show visitors can step into the Ideal Home, designed bythe experts, the largest and most inspiring show home to date. The Ideal Home Show experts have come together to highlight the newest trends in home and garden décor, featuring the latest products from top brands to help add the perfect finishing touches to your living space.

Hands-on craft Workshops led by skilled artisans will also feature, so visitors can try their hand at painting and seasonal wreath making, cocktail making, wine tasting and much more. The interactive workshops across the show run cater to all skill levels, teaching new techniques to enhance creativity.

Across the show run, lots of famous faces from TV screens and beyond will give live talks and demonstrations, sharing valuable advice on home design, interior trends and more. Celebrity experts include:

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, interior stylist and TV personality

Lorraine Kelly, beloved figure in British television.

Scarlette Douglas, interior designer and TV personality

Stuart Douglas, interior designer and TV personality

Martin Lewis, financial journalist and broadcaster

Lisa Faulkner actress, presenter and celebrity chef

John Torode, celebrity chef

Laura Hamilton, TV presenter and personality

George Clarke, architect and TV presenter

David Domoney, Horticulturalist and TV presenter

Mary Berry, TV chef and baker

Ideal Home Show Director, Giles Perry said, “We are absolutely delighted to be back at our home, London Olympia, for the 117th year of the Ideal Home Show. As the longest-running exhibition in the world, it’s incredible to see how the show continues to evolve while staying true to its heritage of inspiring homeowners.

“This year, we have an exciting lineup of celebrity talent, hands-on Workshops, and a brand-new Travel & Leisure section, ensuring there’s something for everyone. The enthusiasm from exhibitors and visitors alike proves that the Ideal Home Show remains as relevant and inspiring as ever."