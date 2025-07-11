In Ten Years Time wins Best Arts and Design Podcast for the second year running

Tricia Duffy Live In The Studio

Season 5 out September 4

In Ten Years Time: How to live a creative life, Tricia Duffy’s podcast was awarded Best Arts & Design Podcast at the 2025 Women In Podcasting Awards this June. This is the second time that the podcast has been recognised in these awards.

‘Each episode feels like a pep talk from a wise, creative friend… It's a game-changer if you've ever felt overwhelmed by the idea of starting something new.’

bestpodcasts.co.uk review

Tricia Duffy in the studio

In Ten Years Time is a podcast that aims to inspire everyone to find a creative balance that’s right for them. Aimed at audiences over 40, but inspiring for all ages, the ITYT philosophy combines long-term thinking, via the power-of-ten, with small daily steps to allow everyone to live a more satisfying life.

Tricia Duffy: “The response to the first three series of In Ten Years Time has been overwhelming. It has been a privilege to support people in finding or amplifying their creative selves using the In Ten Years Time philosophy - the combination of long-term thinking with small daily steps. The fourth series builds on previous episodes, with an overarching theme of Creative Communion. Tackling topics including building a creative network, how living creatively impacts our friendships, finding collaborators and the communion we can sometimes feel with our art itself. I am honoured to be interviewing calligrapher and artist Laura Edralin for the last episode.”

Alongside the podcast, Tricia runs workshops and plans to release Series 5 in September 2025. Tricia also sends a fortnightly newsletter with creativity tips and recommendations, and she has created free resources and tools to help anyone looking to find their own creative balance, which includes a Ten Year Plan Template to help with creating a long-term vision. All resources are available free to download on the In Ten Years Time website, along with links to the podcast, which is available on all podcast platforms.

https://www.intenyearstime.com