Indie Rockers The Holloways return for comeback UK tour

Twenty years after they met at iconic music venue Nambucca on Holloway road, 2000s Indie Rockers The Holloways are reuniting for a tour steeped in nostalgia. Back in skinny jeans, returning to beloved venues and playing the music that defined an era, the tour is a must-see for any indie rock lovers out there.

If you were out and about in the Noughties, nostalgia might look like skinny jeans, band tees, and smudged eyeliner.

But, what does nostalgia sound like?

For many people in the ‘indie sleaze’ scene, it sounds like the raw energy of The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Interpol, LCD Soundsystem, The Libertines, and Arctic Monkeys. It was dominated by loud guitar riffs, pounding drums, and sharp, self-assured lyrics that echoed through the floorboards of the countless pubs, independent venues and festivals of the Noughties.

The Holloways music is a staple of 2000s Indie

Among North London’s finest were The Holloways, the outfit behind the 2007 hit Generator. Their debut album So This Is Great Britain? became known for its infectious hooks and politically cheeky lyrics.

At their peak, The Holloways toured with fellow indie icons like Babyshambles, The Pogues, The Kooks, The Rakes, The Wombats, The Pigeon Detectives, and CSS.

This October, they’ll transport you back to 2007 with their long-awaited rapid-fire comeback tour!

The Holloways 2025 Tour Dates

October 1 | Norwich | The Adrian Flux Waterfront | Buy tickets

October 2 | London | O2 Academy Islington | Buy tickets

October 3 | Birmingham | O2 Institute3 Birmingham | Buy tickets

October 4 | Manchester | The Bread Shed | Buy tickets

October 5 | Grimsby | Docks Academy | Buy tickets

After officially splitting in 2011, the band reunited for occasional performances from 2017 onwards. October 2025 marks their first full-scale comeback tour, with stops in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Norwich and Grimsby.