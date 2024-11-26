Indoor skydiving prices 'free-falling' in Basingstoke over festive season

Savings of up to 45% with the iFLY experiences available through FlyDays.co.uk

Prices have been slashed by up to 45% over the festive season for a number of indoor skydiving experiences with iFLY in Basingstoke, making them perfect as a thrill-seeking Christmas present.

Most of the special offers through FlyDays.co.uk are available until 2nd January 2025, while a limited-time special offer until 2nd December to mark Black Friday slashes a huge 67% off the price.

Indoor skydiving takes place in a vertical wind tunnel with air winds reaching up to 120mph, simulating the thrill of skydiving in a safe indoor setting. While ideal for adrenaline seekers, they are also great fun for families and friends to enjoy.

Indoor skydiving experiences slashed in price over Christmas period

The incredible Black Friday deal sees the price reduced from £99.99 to just £32.99 – a huge £67 discount – and is available for individuals to enjoy.

Dan Jones, operations manager at FlyDays.co.uk, said: "This indoor skydiving Black Friday deal with iFLY is our lowest ever price and is an opportunity not to be missed."

Thrill-seekers in Basingstoke wanting a buzz over Christmas, or those looking for a truly alternative present, can take their pick from three festive special offers.

These include 20% off an indoor skydiving experience for one, now reduced to a mere £55.99, and 45% off an indoor skydiving experience for two, reduced from £139.98 to just £76.99.

People planning a trip to the Big Smoke over Christmas to enjoy some sight-seeing can also take advantage of a special deal at the iconic O2 Arena which sees an iFLY indoor skydiving experience for one reduced by 20% to only £79.99.

Dan added: "Whatever the occasion, an indoor skydiving adventure is the ultimate way to take flight. Make sure to book early to take advantage of these special offers."

For more information about FlyDays.co.uk, who also offer flying experiences, helicopter rides, drone flying and hot air balloon flights, plus more, visit www.flydays.co.uk.