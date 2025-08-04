Inside Ibiza’s Hottest Greek Beach Club and Restaurant

Offering something rare in Ibiza, Ammos is a full sensory journey inspired by Greece - food, decor, music, and more. Ammos Ibiza brings together the best of Greek hospitality and Ibiza’s coastal charm in one effortlessly stylish setting. Whether dropping in for drinks, spending the day by the beach, or booking in for dinner with friends, it offers a seamless mix of great food, relaxed service, and a setting that captures the spirit of summer on the island.

Located in the iconic Playa d’en Bossa, Ammos Ibiza delivers a soulful Greek dining experience with Balearic elegance. The latest outpost from the Ammos Greek family, this beachside destination pairs laid-back luxury with a vibrant menu rooted in Mediterranean tradition, ideal for long lunches, sunset cocktails, and dinners by the sea.

The food is boldly and authentically Greek, with fresh flavours and a focus on sharing. Mains come straight from the charcoal grill Argentinian ribeye, lamb chops, and whole seabass are served with classic sides like lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables, offering indulgence without fuss.

The drinks menu complements the food with a selection of fresh, summer-led cocktails and a curated list of Greek and Mediterranean wines. Popular cocktails include the White Negroni, Cucumber & Basil Spritz, and a Greek Mojito made with Metaxa. Aperitivos and wines are served throughout the venue, including sun loungers and day beds.

Alongside the restaurant, Ammos Ibiza offers direct access to the beach if desired. Guests can reserve luxury loungers or shaded day beds and enjoy table service from morning through to sunset. The beachside setting, combined with attentive service and a relaxed music programme, creates a casual atmosphere ideal for group dining, drinks, and all-day lounging.

Please visit https://www.ammosgreek.com/ibiza for more information.