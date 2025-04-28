International Boat Show returns with bold new vision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get ready to set sail as the Southampton International Boat Show returns to Mayflower Park for its 56th edition from Friday 19th to Sunday 28th September.

The UK’s largest celebration of life on the water is undergoing an exciting transformation this year, with a brand-new layout, exciting new attractions, and an expanded line-up of exhilarating on and off-water experiences.

Whether you’re a curious newcomer, seasoned water sports lover, or serious boat buyer, the 2025 show offers something for everyone. Spanning ten days at Mayflower Park and across Europe’s largest purpose-built marina, the show will feature hundreds of top marine brands, showcasing everything from paddleboards and dinghies to sleek superyachts and cutting-edge technology, to captivate visitors of all ages and skill levels.

A fresh new look and feel awaits visitors this year, including the launch of new areas which include a Boating Academy, and a VIP social space for visitors to relax and enjoy the show in style, plus new spaces for live-demos and training sessions, with the exciting details to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

The ever-popular Marina has been expanded for 2025, offering an even greater variety of boats on display.

For high-octane thrills, the On The Water stage will return, delivering an even more dynamic lineup of stunt shows and water displays, featuring jaw-dropping jet ski, flyboard and wing foiling performances, all set against the stunning backdrop of the newly improved Show Beach.

Back by popular demand, the Try A Boat experience with Flexisail returns, offering visitors the chance to take to the water, completely free of charge, on a range of sailing yachts and motor cruisers. Also returning is Wetwheels, offering thrilling, fully accessible powerboat rides ensuring that everybody, regardless of age or ability can access the water in a safe and exciting way.

The vibrant Shipyard zonewill once again deliver an unbeatable end-of-summer festival feeling. Expect live music all weekend long, with a top-secret headliner to be announced soon, plus delicious food, roaming entertainers, and family-friendly fun.

For shoppers, the expanded Show Chandlery will offer the ultimate shopping paradise for boating enthusiasts, from the latest marine gadgets to nautical essentials.

The Southampton International Boat Show has also teased the addition of The Boating Academy, along with a new VIP-style social area, and new spaces for live-demos and training sessions.

On Sunday 21st September, before the show opens, up to 100 brave swimmers will take on the marina in the annual Rose Road Charity Swim, raising vital funds for children and adults with complex needs. It’s a cherished local tradition, and a heartwarming way to kick off the show’s true community spirit.

There are now limited second-wave price tickets available to purchase for the Southampton International Boat Show, offering unbeatable value and exclusive early access perks. Tickets start from £24.99 each (Concessions from £19.99), and only 5000 tickets are available at this price.

Whether you’re a seasoned sailor, a family in search of new adventures, or just dipping your toes into the boating lifestyle, the Southampton International Boat Show promises the ultimate celebration of everything life on the water has to offer.

Book your tickets, and find out more at www.southamptonboatshow.com