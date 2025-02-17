Internationally renowned Theatre Re announce the return of sell-out shows to the UK this Spring

BLUEBELLE

Theatre Re, one of the UK’s leading theatre groups, has announced a captivating new season for 2025, featuring critically acclaimed shows which will return to delight audiences. Well-established across the globe for creating strikingly poignant and thought-provoking performances, Theatre Re’s shows explore fragile human experiences through compelling physical theatre.

Showcasing movement, visual theatre & original live music, Theatre Re are renowned for their delicate depiction of human emotion. For each show, the company forges intimate collaborations with experts in different fields – such as science, philosophy and public health – as well as community groups, who play a crucial part throughout the devising process and development of their work. For this year, they are partnering with National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) for the run of The Nature of Forgetting.

Coming to Poole this March is Theatre Re’s newest endeavour Moments, running as a double-with their previous show BIRTH. Moments starts off as a reflection on the company’s past 14 years together. What emerges is a piece about the key mid-life experience of losing a parent, while also becoming and being a parent to the next generation.

BIRTH, Theatre Re’s sell-out Edinburgh Fringe 2019 hit, is a poignant visual piece of theatre that deals with the under-represented experience of pregnancy loss. BIRTH delves into the bond between three women from the same family, their shared loss and their unconditional love, as well as the strength they discover in each other. After the double-bill with Moments in Poole, BIRTH will be performed on its own in Nottingham and Chester.

After more than 200 performances in sold-out venues across the globe, Theatre Re’s explosive, powerful and joyous piece The Nature of Forgetting will tour to Winchester this March. Teaming up with The National Institute for Health and Care Research for its 2025 run, The Nature of Forgetting was inspired by neurobiological research, interviews with people living with dementia and the work of theatre director Tadeusz Kantor. The Nature of Forgetting is a moving and hauntingly beautiful piece about the inability to recollect and what remains when memory fades.

Coming to Sheffield this June is Theatre Re’s visually striking and folktale-inspired production Bluebelle. This non-verbal production weaves together plots from distinguished writers Angela Carter, Italo Calvino, the Brothers Grimm, Charles Perrault alongside interviews conducted with parents and carers. The result is a new folk story that offers a new perspective on what it means to be a parent. Developed alongside Visual Vernacular and d/Deaf Artists, Bluebelle is accessible to d/Deaf audiences without the need for BSL interpretation.

Artistic Director Guillaume Pigé comments, this is a very special year for us. For the first time, we will have four shows on the road across the UK. This is our opportunity to build audiences and reach more people than ever before. Each production comes with a heap of activities for students and teachers to engage with. We are also making all our work more accessible to the d/Deaf community with BSL integrated or interpreted performances, and workshops in each venue.