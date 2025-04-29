Introducing CLAP HOUSE Ibiza, the all-new Wellbeing & Lifestyle Oasis Coming Soon to Ibiza

Clap House Ibiza

CLAP HOUSE Ibiza reimagines the Balearic wellness experience through a journey of holistic luxury, leisure, health and gastronomy First destination of its kind on the White Isle

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CLAP HOUSE Ibiza has announced it will be opening its doors in 2025.

This 16,000-square-meter sanctuary, located in the serene Talamanca area, is the first of its kind in Ibiza and the debut European outpost of the award-winning AlphaMind brand. Designed to offer a seamless fusion of luxury, al fresco dining, holistic wellness and fitness, CLAP HOUSE Ibiza promises an unparalleled lifestyle experience on the White Isle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entrepreneurs and owners of S15 Group, Eric and Aleix Sanllehy - both former professional athletes- have long envisioned creating a luxury wellness destination in Ibiza. Drawing on their athletic background and extensive experience in high-end development, they set out to create a space where luxury, health, and lifestyle would merge in perfect harmony. That vision became a reality through a strategic partnership with AlphaMind - leaders in world-class hospitality. The collaboration later expanded with the incorporation of SEVEN Wellness Club, the renowned wellness brand from Dubai. Today, CLAP HOUSE Ibiza stands as a global benchmark for lifestyle, wellness, and sophistication while remaining true to the original spirit and vision of the Sanllehy brothers.

Chief Development Officer for AlphaMind, Sary Arab comments: “We’re absolutely thrilled to bring one of our flagship concepts, CLAP, to the vibrant shores of Ibiza. CLAP HOUSE Ibiza marks an exciting new chapter in the brand’s global expansion. This destination embraces culinary excellence meeting island energy in true CLAP style”.

Nestled within the lush greenery of the Ibizan hills, this new wellbeing destination invites islanders to restore balance through relaxation, culinary, and holistic experiences. From revitalising wellness mornings to tranquil poolside afternoons and serene sunset gatherings, CLAP HOUSE is set to become the go-to oasis for daytime rejuvenation, social connection, and immersive evening experiences.

The new onsite wellbeing club, powered by SEVEN, will contribute to the ever-growing health trend revolutionising the Ibiza experience. With origins in Dubai, SEVEN is set to redefine fitness and nutrition. This all-new oasis features pioneering Technogym equipment, a tranquil spa, and spaces for cardio, flexibility and strength; all designed to contribute to a perfect state of wellbeing. The movement studio offers a variety of onsite mat Pilates, reformer Pilates, yoga and stretching as well as cutting-edge nutrition advice that elevate both body and mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the heart of CLAP HOUSE lies the stunning 50-metre pool—inviting guests to relax in the Balearic sun, offering a variety of luxurious lounging options, from sunbeds to VIP cabanas. Whether you’re looking to embrace tranquillity or indulge in an alternative social escape, the CLAP Pool Club offers a carefully crafted sanctuary where every moment is infused with revitalised Ibizan spirit.

Complementing the luxury space with elevated al fresco dining is CLAP Restaurant, boasting unmatched views overlooking Ibiza Town and the Mediterranean Sea. Guests can expect a masterfully curated blend of Japanese and Mediterranean flavours, freshly sourced ingredients and an exclusive Omakase menu. Whether it be for lunch or dinner, world-class chefs are on hand to seamlessly blend authenticity with innovation and create an unmatched culinary journey.

Ibiza’s latest wellness obsession is about functional fitness, mindfulness, and biohacking. At The Dose By Silvena, the menu revolutionises mindful gastronomy under the culinary expertise of the world’s leading biohacking chef, Silvena Rowe. Here, guests can swap cocktails for biohacking superfoods and nutritious dishes.

As CLAP HOUSE Ibiza prepares to open its doors for the very first time in summer 2025, this highly anticipated venue is set to reinvent global luxury wellness from its Talamanca home. The must-see destination of 2025 invites those seeking the ultimate alternative island experience to join them for the opening season this year.

For exclusive updates sign up to the newsletter HERE and follow on Instagram @clapibizaofficial