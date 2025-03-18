It's Neurodiversity Celebration Week and what better time to tell you about ADHD:UNMASKED: Live in Conversation, hosted by Hester Grainger.

ADHD UNMASKED

ADHD UNMASKED will be touring the UK from May 2025

Join ADHD speaker, coach, former TV & radio presenter and late diagnosed ADHDer Hester Grainger, live on the road, for an evening of conversation, laughter and a refreshingly honest look at life with her show, ADHD UNMASKED.

Hester is the go-to ADHD expert in the press and is a regular guest on podcasts. She even went viral after her appearance on ADHD Chatter with Alex Partridge, with clips from her episode being viewed more than 22 million times!

Join Hester for this interactive and dopamine filled evening, where she will share how to embrace your speedy brain, learn to be kinder to yourself and how to focus on your strengths. She’ll also share her life as a mum and wife to two autistic / ADHD teenagers and her autistic / ADHD husband, talk about ADHD at work, relationships, friendships, what to do if you think you have ADHD and much, much more.

This interactive show is a refreshing and engaging safe space where you can take a closer look at ADHD. You'll have the chance to ask questions and interact throughout. It’s perfect for those with ADHD whether diagnosed or not, supportive friends, loved ones and ADHD allies.

You’ll leave feeling uplifted, empowered, understanding more about yourself and how your brain works and most importantly, knowing you aren’t alone on this journey.

For full information and venue dates please go to: https://www.mapletreeentertainment.com/currently-touring/ADHD+Unmasked/36/summary/