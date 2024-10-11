James Bond Legends reunite: Get ready for Q The Music Show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Q The Music Show is a legendary tribute act, known for its adrenaline-fueled and stirring concerts, and will be performing at the Indigo O2 on 13th October, with none other than Caroline Bliss (Miss Moneypenny), in attendance, alongside David Zaritsky (The Bond Experience), Maud Adams (The Man with the Golden Gun) and Britt Ekland (The Man with the Golden Gun).

The world’s most critically acclaimed James Bond concert is back again to tour the UK from May to October 2024. This dedicated tribute band is known for its adrenaline-fueled and stirring concerts, and will be hosted by Miss Monepenny herself – Bliss, Caroline Bliss. With stunning vocal performances, exquisite musicianship, and detailed arrangements that stay faithful to the iconic spy film franchise, The James Bond Concert Spectacular takes audiences on a thrilling rollercoaster to rival the movies.

Formed in 2004, Q The Music became the world’s first dedicated tribute to the legendary music of 007. The James Bond Concert Spectacular is widely considered to be the finest performance of the James Bond music since the originals, bringing the globally renowned franchise to life on stage. Featuring all the legendary Bond songs, such as Goldfinger, Diamonds Are Forever, Live and Let Die and Nobody Does It Better, this thrilling lineup is sure to excite all audiences, not just the hardcore fans.

Adding further dazzle to this striking night of musical entertainment, Caroline Bliss will be hosting the concert. Guiding audiences throughout the evening, as compere extraordinaire, Caroline Bliss will also be sharing wonderful anecdotes and memories from her time filming The Living Daylights and Licence To Kill. On 13th October at Indigo at the 02, David Zaritsky (The Bond Experience) will act as compere, with special guest appearances from Maud Adams and Britt Ekland, who starred in The Man with the Golden Gun.

Having performed all over the world and previously selling out the West End and Indigo at the 02 Arena, The James Bond Concert Spectacular is set to excite and thrill on their latest UK tour. Bringing the music of this legendary series to life once more, director Warren Ringham comments, The James Bond Concert Spectacular by Q The Music is a show that is created by Bond fans for Bond fans. It is a show with a palpable love of Bond and the 007 music with a level of enthusiasm and flair that you will really feel come out of the performance.

These concerts have become a great way of bringing Bond fans together, and after more than 60 years of Bond films, we feel we are keeping the music alive and taking it to new audiences at the same time. Whilst nothing can compare to the iconic original performances, there is also nothing like live music, and we always bring a passion and authenticity to our versions, which are faithful to the original arrangements to incredible levels of detail. The love of what we do, and the love of Bond, is infectious and undeniable!

The show has become synonymous with top 007 events around the world. In 2017, Q The Music performed at Sir Roger Moore’s official memorial event at Pinewood Studios. In 2019, they performed at an event with George Lazenby: the 50th anniversary event for On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, held at Piz Gloria in the Swiss Alps.