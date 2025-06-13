Jamie Clarke wins Best European Model at this years Manhunt International in Bangkok recently.

Jamie Clarke Crowned Manhunt UK Winner 2025 and Best European Model at Manhunt International World Finals

Jamie Clarke, a distinguished professional model and accomplished footballer, has added a new accolade to his impressive portfolio, having just returned from the Manhunt International World Finals, held on 10th June. Representing the United Kingdom on the global stage, Jamie was awarded the prestigious Best European Model title—an honour that has led to him being officially crowned UK Male Top Model.

Jamie’s recent recognition marks a significant milestone in his journey from Bretforton, Worcestershire, to international stardom. Born profoundly deaf, Jamie has never let his disability define his potential. Fluent in both speech and sign language, he continues to bridge the gap between the deaf and hearing communities through his work and advocacy.

Earlier this year, Jamie was named Manhunt UK Winner 2025, earning him the opportunity to represent his country among contestants from over 40 nations. His triumph in the global competition further amplifies his mission to raise awareness about the experiences of the deaf community, particularly in the world of fashion and sport.

Jamie Clarke, UK Male Top Model and Manhunt UK Winner

Outside of modelling, Jamie serves as the captain of the England Deaf Football Team, leading with unmatched dedication and resilience. Since his international debut in 2008 at the World Deaf Football Championships in Greece, he has championed inclusion in sport and inspired countless deaf athletes across the UK.

Jamie also gained public attention through his participation in the television series "SAS: Who Dares Wins", where he highlighted the unique challenges faced by deaf individuals and emphasized the power of determination and adaptability.

Looking ahead, Jamie’s success sets the stage for the next UK Male Top Model competition, scheduled for 20th September 2025, during London Fashion Week as part of the This Is Icon Fashion and Music Awards. The winner of that event will go on to represent the UK at the Manhunt International Male Supermodel competition in Sri Lanka in May 2026.

Jamie Clarke continues to break barriers and redefine what’s possible. His story is not just one of personal success, but of broader impact—bringing visibility, opportunity, and hope to those who dare to dream differently.