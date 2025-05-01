Japan’s real-life anime locations brought to life at Expo 2025

Destinations on display include Hida Takayama (Hyouka), Numazu (Love Live! Sunshine!!), Shodoshima (Teasing Master Takagi-san), and Kitakyushu (Galaxy Express 999, Heart Cocktail). Each booth features location-specific exhibits, merchandise, and sample travel itineraries based on the original settings.

Anime fans attending Expo 2025 in Osaka this week can step inside the worlds of their favourite series at a three-day celebration of Japan’s most iconic manga and anime destinations.

The Cool Japan Showcase: Anime Manga Tourism Festival is now underway at the EXPO Messe “WASSE” venue, running from today until May 2. The event highlights 26 real-world locations featured in popular anime titles and aims to boost regional tourism by connecting international visitors with Japan’s cultural and creative industries.

Today’s opening included a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a live performance by Rika Matsumoto, the voice of Ash in Pokémon and a Cool Japan Ambassador. Scheduled appearances throughout the festival include government minister Minoru Kiuchi and top cosplayer Enako, alongside anime singers, voice actors, VTubers, and an “Anime Song Bon Odori” — a participatory dance inspired by traditional Japanese summer festivals.

Other attractions include a display of International MANGA Award-winning works, anti-piracy campaigns, multilingual visitor materials, and messages from well-known manga artists.

The organisers describe the event as a cultural gateway intended to “stimulate interest in Japan’s rich culture and encourage inbound tourism” by showcasing the regional diversity behind many of Japan’s best-known animated stories.

The festival is hosted by the Anime Tourism Association in collaboration with the Cabinet Office of Japan and is part of the government’s broader Cool Japan Strategy to promote cultural exports.