Jingle all the way to Dobbies’ festive events

Garden Centre unveils magical experiences for families across the UK

Dobbies Garden Centres is readying itself for Santa’s arrival and counting down the days to spread festive joy this Christmas, as it unveils a magical array of fun, great value events, now on sale exclusively to members and other customers next month (Tuesday 3 September).

Santa will be landing his sleigh at 50 stores as he takes residency at Dobbies’ brand-new Little Seedlings train-themed Grotto this November and December. After a warm welcome from the elves at Sleighbell Station, children will get to experience snowy scenes, spot woodland characters, find hidden nutcrackers, all culminating in the chance to tell Santa what they would like for Christmas. Here families will have the chance to capture the moment with a photograph of Santa, making a lasting memory of the experience.

Dobbies will also offer a sensory-friendly Quiet Grotto experience in 50 stores on Friday 6 December, designed to help reduce anxiety and provide a customised environment for children with additional needs. Lighting, sound and visual effects will be minimised, giving kids that cherished moment with Santa. Session times are extended to allow for a slower, relaxed experience.

Dog owners will be delighted that 74 stores will host the sell-out Santa Paws experience throughout December, allowing their cherished four-legged companions to spend quality time with Santa at the Grotto, receive a special gift and take a photograph.

Meet Santa, a new experience for 2024 that will take place across 21 stores, gives customers the chance to say hello to Santa, tell him any Christmas wishes, receive a gift and capture a photograph. This experience differs from the Grotto, and booking is encouraged but not essential.

Santa’s Breakfast is a fantastic festive morning for families with kids under 10 years old. Everyone can enjoy a delicious breakfast together, with a range of cooked options including vegetarian choices. Children over 3 will build their very own festive soft toy to take home, getting to stuff, fluff and name their toy, with a birth certificate to mark the occasion. Children under 3 will receive a special soft toy from Santa and the elves will also encourage everyone to join in family-friendly activities.

Santa will be kick starting the festivities at Santa’s Arrival, a free event where families will get the chance to see Mr Claus on Sunday 24 November at 23 stores. Santa will be saying hello, interacting with children, taking selfies, and spreading seasonal joy.

Families can also attend the Teenage Cancer Trust Christmas Shopping Night on Thursday 28 November across all 77 stores, where they can enjoy some local performances, explore Dobbies’ gifting ranges and decorations, with exclusive discounts available, as well see the unveiling of Dobbies’ Community Christmas Trees. Tickets cost £1, with proceeds going directly to Dobbies’ National Charity Partner.

Dobbies’ events programme manager, Ayesha Nickson, who has worked closely with the wider team to craft this year’s festive experiences, is excited to see the magic unfold. She said: "We're thrilled to be welcoming Santa and his elves along to our stores to spread the joy of Christmas with our enchanting line-up of festive events. Christmas is one-of-a-kind at Dobbies and we take absolute joy in putting on a memorable series of events. From our new Little Seedlings train-themed Grotto where kids can meet Santa to tasty Santa’s Breakfast experiences and fun-filled activities, we've come up with something truly special for the whole family to enjoy.”

Customers are encouraged to book in advance for Dobbies' Christmas events to avoid disappointment.

· Santa’s Grotto runs from 28 November until 24 December across 50 stores, £12.99 per child

· Santa’s Quiet Grotto takes place on 6 December across 50 stores, £12.99 per child

· Santa Paws runs from 7 to 24 December across 74 stores, £9.99 per dog, with the option to add on children from £8.99-12.99 (depending on the store)

· Santa’s Breakfast takes place from 30 November until 24 December across 68 stores, £16.99 for children (3-10 years), £13.99 under 3s, from £8.60 for adults

· Santa’s Arrival takes place on 24 November across 23 stores, free to attend

· Meet Santa takes place from 28 November to 24 December across 21 stores, £8.99 per child, booking available but not essential

· Christmas Shopping Night runs on 28 November across all 77 stores, £1 per ticket

To learn more about the events and make a booking, visit dobbies.com/events.