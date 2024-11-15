JOIA at art’otel London Battersea unveils enchanting rooftop cinema for Christmas
From Thursday November 21st to Sunday December 22nd – each Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday - guests will be swept up to the 16th floor for a cosy festive evening like no other.
Prior to the screenings - which include jovial movies such as Elf, Love Actually, Home Alone and It’s a Wonderful Life - tickets include a premium dining experience at JOIA Restaurant, situated on the 15th floor, including Portuguese-inspired signature dishes by Two Michelin Starred, Henrique Sá Pessoa.
To start, visitors can share a selection of petiscos and tapas including the Beef Pica Pau with pickles & mushrooms and a Glazed Aubergine with black olive tapenade & walnuts. For mains, guests can choose between a traditional Portuguese fish dish with a JOIA twist – the Arroz de Marisco with bomba rice, red prawns, mussels & clams or the Orzo Verde with asparagus & mushrooms.
To finish, is a Portuguese Torrija, a delicious, sweet dessert with caramelised brioche, almonds & raspberry Madeira ice cream. A wide range of cocktails are also available to order alongside a range of wines, beers, spirits and soft drinks. A special for the evening will be a warming Hot Toddy – mixing Chivas 12yo Scotch Whisky with bergamot, honey, lemon and ginger. Guests may also choose to indulge in a special Nougat Flavoured Popcorn during their cinema experience.
Tickets are priced at £80.00 per person, inclusive of dinner, for ‘chair seats’, or £180.00 for two guests on cosy ‘sofa seats’. Guests can arrive from 5:30pm for dinner, with the movie starting at 7:30pm. The rooftop is covered, and everyone will be provided with cosy blankets – so rain, shine or chill, the evening is not one to be missed.
