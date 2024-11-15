JOIA at art’otel London Battersea unveils enchanting rooftop cinema for Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

art'otel London Battersea Power Station, the beautiful Five Star hotel situated with outstanding views of the Power Station, will be showcasing a magical array of Christmas films on the JOIA rooftop alongside a decadent Portuguese meal at the hotel’s restaurant, JOIA.

From Thursday November 21st to Sunday December 22nd – each Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday - guests will be swept up to the 16th floor for a cosy festive evening like no other.

Prior to the screenings - which include jovial movies such as Elf, Love Actually, Home Alone and It’s a Wonderful Life - tickets include a premium dining experience at JOIA Restaurant, situated on the 15th floor, including Portuguese-inspired signature dishes by Two Michelin Starred, Henrique Sá Pessoa.

To start, visitors can share a selection of petiscos and tapas including the Beef Pica Pau with pickles & mushrooms and a Glazed Aubergine with black olive tapenade & walnuts. For mains, guests can choose between a traditional Portuguese fish dish with a JOIA twist – the Arroz de Marisco with bomba rice, red prawns, mussels & clams or the Orzo Verde with asparagus & mushrooms.

To finish, is a Portuguese Torrija, a delicious, sweet dessert with caramelised brioche, almonds & raspberry Madeira ice cream. A wide range of cocktails are also available to order alongside a range of wines, beers, spirits and soft drinks. A special for the evening will be a warming Hot Toddy – mixing Chivas 12yo Scotch Whisky with bergamot, honey, lemon and ginger. Guests may also choose to indulge in a special Nougat Flavoured Popcorn during their cinema experience.

Tickets are priced at £80.00 per person, inclusive of dinner, for ‘chair seats’, or £180.00 for two guests on cosy ‘sofa seats’. Guests can arrive from 5:30pm for dinner, with the movie starting at 7:30pm. The rooftop is covered, and everyone will be provided with cosy blankets – so rain, shine or chill, the evening is not one to be missed.

To find out more visit / www.joiabattersea.co.uk/whats-on/joia-rooftop-christmas-movies/