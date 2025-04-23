Join us for an evening of storytelling, song and community at “The Power of Us” event

Natalie Farrell

Founded by local singer, talent scout and sound healer, Natalie Farrell, “The Power of Us” is an evening packed with the remarkable stories and talents of local business owners who have come together to support one another through collaboration and community spirit.

“The Power of Us,” is a special event designed to celebrate and showcase the incredible journeys and talent of local entrepreneurs, held at Club Quantum in Tunbridge Wells on 22 May from 7pm.

Featuring Soulful Performance from our featured artists including the premier of Natalie Farrell and Frances Yonge's upcoming co-created album.

Inspirational talks and stories of resilience, vulnerability, and triumph shared by speakers who have embraced the power of their voice in order to inspire and attain success. Plus music and songs performed by Natalie and others in the line up.

The lineup features an inspiring group of entrepreneurs, including:

Danijela Colic - the Founder of Club Quantum, an evening hot spot with a heart.

Nicola Humber - Author and Founder of The Unbound Press - publishing imprint of rebel women.

Lillia Fedorenko - Yoga teacher, singer, and massage therapist, who relocated to Tunbridge Wells from Ukraine, where she now runs a flourishing business.

Natalie Farrell - Founder of The Power of Us, singer, author, and talent agent

Buckso Dhillon-Woolley, Hollywood Actress and Founder of Haus of Wisdom magazine.

Sound, Story and Community - an invitation to connect deeply with others who value authenticity and creativity.

“‘The Power of Us’ is a unique event that celebrates the power of collaboration and illustrates how local businesses can uplift each other and create lasting impacts in the community.” says founder Natalie. “We are encouraging everyone to invite friends and their communities to create a sense of belonging.”

For tickets and further information, please visit: nataliefarrell.co/the-power-of-us

Ticket price will include a welcome drink, get yours for £45 plus booking fee.

About Natalie Farrell

Originally from Tunbridge Wells, Natalie is a cosmic songbird who translates the light she sees in the world into something tangible to amplify the human experience. Through her work as a singer, voice coach and author, Natalie empowers people to push to their edges: to activate their intuitive voice so they can approach life and business the unconventional way.