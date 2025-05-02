Jonny & The Baptists announce UK tour of The Happiness Index, exploring mental health, politics, and the chaos of modern life

Jonny & the Baptists

After their critically acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Jonny & The Baptists (Jonny Donahoe and Paddy Gervers) will take their hilarious and poignant new show The Happiness Index on a UK tour in 2025. This witty musical comedy will explore the connections between personal tragedy, government austerity, and mental health. Having already received rave reviews for its mix of comedy, post-modern absurdity, and raw emotional honesty, the show will feature the duo’s signature anthemic musical numbers.

Jonny Donahoe (Stop UKIP, Anna/Anastasia), celebrated for his work Every Brilliant Thing—a global phenomenon that has captivated audiences at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Broadway and on West End stages—joins forces with Paddy Gervers (Stop UKIP, Making Paddy Happy, Lefty Scum), known for his sharp, socially conscious performances across the UK. Together, they bring their signature emotional depth and theatrical innovation to the production.

Taking its title from David Cameron’s short-lived attempt to measure the happiness of Britain’s population, the show has been developed alongside award-winning theatre-maker James Rowland (Learning to Fly, Piece of Work, James Rowland Dies at The End of the Show) and produced by Impatient Productions.

The Happiness Index takes aim at the impact of fourteen years of Conservative rule, five increasingly chaotic Tory Prime Ministers, and the consequences of unrestrained capitalism on mental health. Structured around five acts, each reflecting the tenures of these Prime Ministers, it explores the political turbulence and societal impact of their time in power. In a country where it’s almost impossible to get a GP appointment, yet oddly easy to buy a healing vaginal egg from Gwyneth Paltrow, finding happiness feels increasingly out of reach.

The show explores themes of mental health, grief, and resilience, drawing from Jonny and Paddy’s own experiences, including Paddy’s ongoing struggle with depression and the barriers imposed by austerity in accessing mental health support. This tour also marks a departure for Jonny & The Baptists, as it’s the first time they are not playing musical instruments on stage. This decision is both creative and born of necessity, as Paddy is awaiting arm surgery in April 2025. For the first time from the team, the show will feature a real set and lighting design, fully committing to the theatricality of the production.

Looking back on the journey of The Happiness Index to date, Jonny and Paddy shared their thoughts on what’s to come, We are so excited to take this show on the road across the UK. It’s been an intense and meaningful process, and we can’t wait to share it with audiences everywhere. It’s a show that resonates with so many people, and we hope it leaves everyone feeling inspired and connected.

In most venues, there’ll be a second show – a TBD Work-in-Progress – after The Happiness Index, with an interval in between. Led by the duo’s personable nature, the WIP will invite those in attendance to join in. It will be about half the length of the main show and will have a relaxed, fun atmosphere. The company hopes the audience will stay, as they believe the viewers are integral to the process of creating their work.

At its core, The Happiness Index is a show about friendship, coping together, and the deep interconnections between mental health, politics, and personal tragedy. It tells the story of surviving the chaos of the world while finding moments of connection, humour, and humanity in the darkest of times.