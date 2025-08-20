Kevin McCloud returns to the NEC with Grand Designs Live Birmingham 2025

After more than 19 years of inspiring the nation’s renovators, self-builders and design enthusiasts, Grand Designs Live – the UK’s leading home design and innovation exhibition is back at NEC Birmingham from October 3-5, and this year it’s been transformed like never before.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Presented by Kevin McCloud, the face of the long-running Channel 4 series, the show offers a dynamic mix of expert-led talks, interactive features, hands-on demos and the very latest in design, build and sustainable innovation. Whether you're starting from scratch, modernising a single room, or simply seeking new ideas, this is your essential home and lifestyle event.

For the first time ever, the exhibition will feature five specialised hubs, each tailored to a key area of modern home design. Each hub is designed to connect visitors with real experts, emerging trends, and the kind of insider insight that turns plans into successful projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Home & Garden Hub - in partnership with the Society of Garden and Landscape Designers (SGLD), offering planting plans, garden layouts, and expert landscaping ideas

- in partnership with the Society of Garden and Landscape Designers (SGLD), offering planting plans, garden layouts, and expert landscaping ideas The Build & Renovation Hub - for structural planning, project management and construction advice

- for structural planning, project management and construction advice The Sustainability Hub - with practical, affordable eco-solutions for every household

- with practical, affordable eco-solutions for every household The Kitchen Hub - sponsored by Howdens, showcasing the latest trends and layout tips for the heart of the home

- sponsored by Howdens, showcasing the latest trends and layout tips for the heart of the home The Architecture Advice Centre - in partnership with RIBA, offering free one-to-one consultations with accredited architects

Kevin McCloud

The Grand House invites visitors to walk through a complete, full-scale home right inside the exhibition. Designed to be both beautiful and functional, it offers a first-hand look at how materials, technologies and furnishings come together in real-world settings. Every product featured is available to purchase at the show, and experts from each participating brand will be on hand to answer questions and share insight.

Confirmed contributors include:

Birkdale Kitchens, presenting a stunning Leicht kitchen

Smeg, supplying a suite of stylish kitchen appliances

BLANCO, showcasing a state-of-the-art water conditioning system

Ruggable, providing eye-catching, washable rugs

Stannah Lifts, demonstrating an elegant, fully integrated home lift

UK Flooring Direct, supplying flooring throughout the home

teratherm Energy, debuting their groundbreaking resin-bound energy system, enabling sustainable heating via surface-integrated technology

This year’s show places sustainability at its core. Visitors can explore eco-conscious construction techniques, energy-efficient systems, low-impact materials and lifestyle choices that support a greener future, all made simple and accessible, regardless of project scale or budget.

Kevin McCloud at Grand Designs Live 2025

Across all three days, Grand Designs Live will feature an exciting schedule of live talks, panels and Q&As led by Kevin McCloud and a curated lineup of architects, interior designers, TV experts and sustainability specialists including:

Ayisha Onurah – Interior designer from hit TV show Interior Design Masters

Max McMurdo - TV presenter and design expert

Kunle Barker – TV presenter and property expert

Whether you're seeking planning advice, decorating inspiration, or building guidance, the show has it all under one roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The emerging brands area at Grand Designs Live is a dynamic new space, dedicated to early-stage companies and innovative new products. This feature offers a platform for fresh talent and bold new ideas to shine, giving brands a chance to tell their stories, connect with new customers, and showcase their newest creations.

With thousands of innovative products, award-winning brands and expert voices, Grand Designs Live Birmingham 2025 is your ultimate destination for turning inspiration into action.

Join us this October and bring your dream project to life.

Tickets and full event details can be found at: www.granddesignslive.com