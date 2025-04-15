Kids eat free at Chiquito this Easter holiday

Kids Eat Free at Chiquito

The UK’s favourite Mexican restaurant Chiquito is turning up the family fun this Easter with a special Kids Eat Free deal.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The delicious offer which parents will love allows children to eat free with every adult main purchased, from now to April 27.

Whether you’re planning a fun family lunch, heading out for a no-fuss dinner, or looking to treat the kids over the Easter weekend, Chiquito is serving up great food, good vibes, and big savings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With every adult main meal ordered, your little one can enjoy a tasty kids’ meal on the house – no vouchers, no hassle, just a whole lot of flavour and fun.

From Mini Fajitas filled with grilled chicken breast, peppers and onions, salsa and guacamole, to the Open Quesadilla Pizza layered with tomato and mozzarella there’s something on the kids’ menu to satisfy even the pickiest eaters, all served in Chiquito’s vibrant, fiesta-filled setting that keeps the whole family smiling.

A Chiquito spokesperson said: “We know how special family time is, especially over the Easter holidays. Our Kids Eat Free offer is a way for us to give back and help families enjoy great food and great times without breaking the bank. It’s all about making mealtimes exciting, affordable, and full of that Chiquito flair.”

With vibrant Mexican flavours, sizzling fajitas, zesty margaritas (and mocktails for the little ones), and a lively atmosphere that brings people together, Chiquito is more than just a meal out, it’s a mini escape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So grab the family, bring your appetite, and enjoy a mealtime where the kids eat free, and everyone leaves happy.

How to Claim Your Kids Eat Free Offer

• Dine in at any Chiquito restaurant from now – April 27

• Receive one free kids’ meal with every adult main purchased

• Let your server know when ordering and again when you’re ready to pay

Available at all Chiquito locations across the UK. Offer may not be valid on event days at select sites such as Manchester Printworks – we recommend calling ahead to check availability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terms & Conditions Apply: Valid all day, every day during the promotional period. One free kids’ meal per adult main purchased. Offer available for up to 6 guests per table. Not valid on takeaway or delivery. Cannot be used with any other offers, set menus, vouchers, or discounts. Full details at www.chiquito.co.uk.

About Chiquito

Chiquito is the UK’s leading Mexican restaurant brand, known for bold, flavour-packed dishes, festive vibes, and an atmosphere that turns every meal into a celebration. From sizzling street food to sweet treats and everything in between, Chiquito brings the heart of Mexico to the table every time.