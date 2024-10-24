Kids eat free for holidays at Gourmet Burger Kitchen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gourmet Burger Kitchen is gearing up to make this half-term break a deliciously memorable one for families in Waterloo, London.

As the holiday excitement builds, GBK is thrilled to announce its special Kids Eat Free offer, running from 25th October to 4th November at GBK Waterloo (119A Waterloo Road, London SE1 8UL). This family-friendly initiative is designed to provide an affordable yet delightful dining experience for parents and children alike during the much-anticipated break.

Under this exclusive offer, children can enjoy a free main meal when accompanied by an adult purchasing a burger and a side. It’s the perfect opportunity for families to savour GBK’s renowned gourmet burgers together. But this offer isn’t just about affordability; it’s also about quality. At GBK, we pride ourselves on serving burgers made with 100% British beef and fresh hand-breaded chicken. Each bite is a testament to our commitment to using premium ingredients and delivering exceptional flavour.

“We’re thrilled to offer families the chance to enjoy our delicious burgers during the half-term break,” says Sarah Boyle, Head of Operations, GBK. “Our commitment to quality shines through in every aspect of our menu, from our 100% British beef burgers to our fresh breaded chicken. We can't wait to welcome families and make this half-term extra special.”

Whether it’s a classic beef burger, a crispy chicken option, chicken tenders, or a vegan burger, GBK’s kids’ menu has something to satisfy even the pickiest of eaters. With choices that cater to diverse tastes, parents can rest assured that their children will enjoy a meal that is both delicious and nutritious.

This half-term, treat your little ones to a meal they'll love at GBK. With unbeatable quality and a warm, welcoming atmosphere, it’s the perfect way to create lasting memories with your loved ones.

Kids Eat Free

(1) Free main meal for kids (no drink included)

(2) Must be with the purchase of an adult meal (burger and side).

(3) Valid at GBK Waterloo.

(4) Guests must order at the till to redeem the offer.

(5) Not available on delivery.

(6) Cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer or promotion.

(7) Validity: 25th October - 4th November 2024

Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK)

Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK) is a leading gourmet burger restaurant chain in the UK, renowned for its commitment to quality and innovation. With a menu featuring 100% British beef burgers and fresh breaded chicken, GBK delivers delicious flavours in every bite. From classic favourites to inventive creations, GBK offers something for everyone to enjoy.