Kids eat free this May half term At Marco Pierre White restaurants

By Laurence M Phillips
Contributor
10 minutes ago
Parents wanting to take the kids out for a bite to eat but not worry about the cost during the May half-term holidays can make the most of an offer where they can feed them for nothing.

Available at Marco Pierre White Restaurants UK-based-venues, as long as they are accompanied by a full paying adult*, they’ll get their food free of charge.

Darren Coslett-Blaize, brand director said: “Marco is a family man at heart and understands the importance for families to sit around a table and enjoy some delicious food. And there’s the added bonus of not having to do the cooking or clearing up afterwards.

“The menus across the estate are also ideal for families with lots of options for younger members of having a free meal while going out during the holiday is a great way to making lots of memories together.”

For more information, to book or to view the menus visit https://www.mpwrestaurants.co.uk/

* The offer applies to under 12s and includes either a starter and main or main and dessert with every paying adult main off the à la carte menu.

