Kimi Antonelli gains 55k new followers after first podium in F1

At just 18, Antonelli joins Verstappen and Stroll in reaching the podium before turning 19.

New insights reveal that Kimi Antonelli gained 55,240 new Instagram followers on Monday, June 16, following his first podium in Formula 1.

The research, conducted by Japan-101, analysed data from Social Blade to reveal that Kimi Antonelli’s Instagram account (@kimi.antonelli) gained 55,240 new followers on June 16 as he celebrated his first-ever podium finish in Formula One in his rookie season at the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix the day prior.

At just 18 years, 294 days old, Antonelli became the third youngest driver ever to reach the podium, trailing only Max Verstappen, who debuted on the podium at 18 years, 228 days during the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix, and Lance Stroll, who claimed his first podium at 18 years, 239 days at the 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

This brings his new Instagram following to 2,606,192 followers, which means he could potentially earn between $16,400 and $19,900 per sponsored post, analysis of influencer marketing calculator data shows.

A spokesperson for Japan-101 commented on the findings: “This surge in Kimi Antonelli’s follower count underscores not only a social media momentum, but also the raising interest of the public towards a new generation of F1 talent. At just 18, Antonelli joins Verstappen and Stroll in reaching the podium before turning 19, reinforcing the narrative that youth is no longer a barrier to success at motorsport’s highest level, but rather a driving force.

"While younger drivers may lack the experience of seasoned veterans, Antonelli’s achievement proves that determination, talent, and readiness can be more than enough to compensate, making such a milestone not only possible but expected from the sport’s rising stars.

Moreover, this rise in followers also highlights how digital influence has become an integral part of modern celebrity, athletes included. In Antonelli’s case, his online presence seems to be growing as rapidly as his racing career, making him not only a competitor on track, but also a powerful personal brand at only 18 years old. As teams and sponsors turn their focus toward the future, young and marketable talents like Antonelli embody the evolving face of Formula One: fast, fearless, and highly followable.”

