Lad's rollercoaster snap ruined when pigeon slammed into his face at 60mph

LOGAN JAMES, 13 AT THE TIME, NOW 19, ON THE ROLLERCOASTER AS THE PIGEON HIT HIM

A lad's rollercoaster snap was ruined when a PIGEON slammed into his face at 60mph.

Logan James had only been riding the Velocity ride at Flamingo Land for 15 seconds when the bird emerged from nowhere and slammed into his head.

The rollercoaster ride, which boasts an acceleration from 0-60mph in 2.8 seconds, captured the exact moment the winged pest exploded into a cloud of feathers on impact. Baffled Logan, then 13, was left covered in feathers and blood and fears but soon saw the funny side.

Sadly Logan, now 19, and his shocked mum Rebecca Bolton don't think the bird survived, after it ricocheted off his head and over a nearby fence. Logan, from North Seaton, Northumberland, said: "At the time it hit me I didn't know what it was. Everyone thought it was confetti getting chucked in the air.

LOGAN JAMES, NOW 19, WHEN HE WAS YOUNGER AT FLAMINGO LAND

"I was just wondering what hit me in the face to be honest, I was laughing because it didn't even hurt either. At first I didn't realise until I walked for maybe 20 seconds, then I saw my neck and jacket had feathers stuck to it and was so confused.

"Everyone was confused and just laughing. We all ran over to where you collect photos after the ride and everyone looked at my photo. They ran over and took pictures just honestly laughing their heads off. From the speed of the ride I'm guessing the bird exploded.

"There was blood on my jacket and bits on the back of my neck but we couldn't find the pigeon anywhere. There were feathers everywhere. At the time we thought it blew up pretty much. We all saw the funny side of it, I was laughing at it for about a week."

Mum Rebecca, 37, was waiting patiently for her son at the end of the ride and was confused when she spotted other thrillseekers laughing at Logan once it had finished. Rebecca, from North Seaton, Ashington, said: "Everyone came over and they were all laughing and pointing.

"I didn't really think too much of it until his picture popped up and everyone was taking photographs of his photograph because it was quite comical. I did find it really funny but I was concerned that he'd been hurt.

"But I do feel sorry for the bird. I don't think it fared too well, it kind of bounced over a fence into an area where we couldn't go. I laugh every time it pops up on my memories. I get a good chuckle from it."

Facebook users have compared the hilarious moment to a famous photo of supermodel Fabio who was injured in 1999 while riding a rollercoaster at an appearance at Busch Gardens, Williamsburg, Virginia, US.

Rebecca said: "Online they were comparing him to Fabio. I hadn't heard of him until people started talking about it and I looked into it. It's quite similar. I think the pigeon might have secretly wanted to get a close-up.

"It's ironic that it happened at Flamingo Land. One user commented: I wonder what are the odds of getting hit by a bird while on a roller coaster AND having the picture snapped at the same time?"

Another said: "This is my worst fear on a rollercoaster, well second to it coming off the track. A third said: I think the pigeon looks to be having just as much fun as the rest of them! Wings and hands up!"