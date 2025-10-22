Lagos Takes the Global Stage as Africa’s Premier Theatre Festival Returns

The Lagos International Theatre Festival Returns for 2025

This November, the spotlight falls once again on Lagos, as the Lagos International Theatre Festival (LITF) returns for a week of creativity, connection and culture. From 10–16 November 2025, the city will transform into a stage for imagination, welcoming artists and audiences from across the world.

Recognised as Africa’s leading international theatre event, LITF 2025 reaffirms Lagos’s place as a global cultural capital. Expect a vibrant mix of red-carpet glamour, street theatre and world-class performance, with 20 productions across five stages featuring companies from Nigeria, South Africa and the United States.

But LITF is about more than what happens under the lights. The festival has become a meeting point for artists, producers and audiences shaping the future of African storytelling. Alongside the shows, the city will buzz with masterclasses, networking events, pop-up performances, live music and creative markets, making it one of the continent’s most exciting cultural gatherings.

The week unfolds like a love letter to Lagos: from “Conversations & Culture” at Terra Kulture (November 13) featuring masterclasses with Aubrey Sekhabi, Valerie Green, Professors Segun Ojewuyi and Jaemin Park, and Bolanle Austen-Peters, the festival’s founder.

Photo from LITF 2024

The weekend brings performances, workshops and family-friendly events, all culminating in a grand finale celebrating Lagos’s creative pulse.

For Bolanle Austen-Peters, founder of LITF, Terra Kulture and Terra Academy for the Arts, the festival’s purpose runs deep.

“LITF is more than a celebration of the arts; it is a platform for creative exchange and cultural diplomacy. Each year, local and international artists come together to collaborate, perform and tell stories that resonate across borders.

“The festival embodies the ambition of a new creative era in Africa, anchoring Lagos as a global cultural hub. Through LITF and Terra Kulture, I am deeply committed to nurturing African talent, celebrating our stories, and ensuring our voices are heard on the world stage. This is how Nigeria’s rich heritage meets global imagination, and how the next generation of creatives will lead the future of the arts in Africa and beyond.”

Festival Director Vanessa Jev adds:

“This year’s festival celebrates the power of storytelling to connect people. LITF 2025 is where creativity, culture and community collide, a space where Lagos meets the world. The festival embodies the energy and ambition of a new generation of African creatives shaping the future of global theatre. It is a platform for dialogue, collaboration and discovery, showcasing how Nigerian talent continues to inspire audiences across the globe.”

Whether you’re a theatre lover, culture enthusiast or simply curious, LITF 2025 offers a window into the heart of Lagos: bold, imaginative and unafraid to take the stage.