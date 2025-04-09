Lakrids By Bülow launches the world’s largest liquorice tasting to win over British sceptics

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More than one million pieces of liquorice are to be handed out for free on International Liquorice Day (April 12th) in a bid to win over the nation after research reveals one third of Brits don’t like liquorice.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liquorice, you either love it or hate it. A new study commissioned by Danish confectionery brand, LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW, reveals that over a third of Brits actively dislike the flavour, with almost a quarter claiming they could never be converted.

To mark International Liquorice Day this weekend (Saturday 12th April), LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW is on a mission to turn sceptics into lovers. The brand holds a long-standing belief that its Danish liquorice can convert any and all haters, and to prove it, they’re hosting the world’s largest liquorice tasting across the globe and up and down the nation for two days – Friday 11th and Saturday 12th April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The study, which surveyed 1,000 UK adults, found younger generations are particularly anti-liquorice, with over half (50%) of 18–24-year-olds admitting they dislike or even hate the flavour. Traditionally associated with nostalgic sweets like allsorts or even cough medicine, liquorice remains popular amongst the older generation, with nearly half of those aged 55+ being a fan of the treat that reminds them of past times.

LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW is on a mission to make the world love liquorice with its gourmet chocolate-coated range

The record-breaking tasting forms part of the brand’s global campaign, ‘WE MAKE THE WORLD TASTE LIQUORICE’, with over one million samples being handed out across 250+ locations in eight countries. In the UK, tastings will take place at LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW’s London boutiques in Seven Dials, Canary Wharf, and Westfield London on the 11th and 12th, and at John Lewis stores nationwide on the 12th. Staff will be on hand to encourage that first delicious bite of liquorice, and have people wondering why they ever doubted it.

According to the research, more than half of Brits (53%) have never tried liquorice coated in chocolate, LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW’s speciality, so this weekend, the brand is offering the perfect opportunity to do so, all for free. Whilst the survey revealed the most popular type of liquorice in the UK is sweet liquorice, LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW has a liquorice out there for everyone - from sweet and fruity to dark and salty - including cult favourites like PASSION FRUIT and DARK & SEA SALT. Across the globe, the UK stands out with one of the highest percentages of respondents that claim they have never tried liquorice, at 7.3%.

Patricia Winkel-Pedersen, Chief Marketing Officer of LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW says: “Currently, only 20% of the UK claim to ‘love’ liquorice, so we are on a mission to change the minds of the rest of the country as part of our goal to make the world love liquorice - one liquorice at a time. In the Nordics, we love this flavour, and hope that through our surprising combination of liquorice and chocolate, will be able to convert even the biggest of haters. From Copenhagen and London to Dubai and New York, we invite liquorice critics around the globe to take a bite of LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW and let us help change their minds.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since landing on UK shores in 2021, LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW has experienced a rising demand for its pioneering gourmet chocolate-coated liquorice. In 2024, the brand saw 90% growth in the UK, following a rise in brand awareness from 4% in 2022 to 11% in 2023 among its target audience.

LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW is hosting the world's biggest liquorice tasting this International Liquorice Day

To find your nearest tasting location, visit the interactive map at www.lakridsbybulow.co.uk/we-make-the-world-taste-liquorice. Plus, for online shoppers, a free MINI jar will be included with every purchase made on 11th and 12th April.