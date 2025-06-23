Laughter Yoga Lands In The Healing Field At Glastonbury

Cat in the Healing Field at Glastonbury

When former teacher Cat Googe trained as a laughter yoga instructor in 2019 she knew she wanted to take it to the masses so she decided to aim high and dream big. A year later, in January 2020, she wrote in her journal that she’d be sharing workshops at Glastonbury within 5 years. So it was with utter delight that Cat received an email from the Healing Field in March this year inviting her to bring her workshops to Glastonbury…manifestation in action!

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back in 2018 Cat was working as a primary school teacher, a job she once loved, and seeking a new direction in life. At that time, four years away from turning 50, she’d spent almost twenty years in education and was ready for something different, and whilst she had an interest in wellbeing Cat hadn’t found the new path she wanted to follow.

At the end of Autumn half term that year as part of a staff INSET day with a focus on wellness Cat happened upon a laughter yoga workshop to try out. This 60 minute workshop turned out to be the catalyst for Cat leaving teaching three years later and starting her own business. The workshop had such a profound effect on her that she signed up to the next available training and started working out how she could turn this new found skill into a living.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fast forward to 2025 and Cat has now been featured at many of the leading wellness events and festivals across the country - such as Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place and Mind Body Spirit Festival - teaching people how to intentionally bring joy into everyday life, rather than waiting for it to happen. Her work blends Laughter Yoga, Reiki and NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming) into experiences that are playful, powerful, and deeply transformative.

Cat Googe AKA The Joy Queen

As Cat shared “Laughter yoga has literally changed my life. I’ve gone from the staff room to stages, doing things I only dreamed of a few years ago.”

And this week Cat is making a dream come true by hosting her own laughter yoga workshops in the Healing Field at Glastonbury Festival. She’ll be hosting daily sessions in the Big Red Dome in The Fire Circle from Thursday 26th to Sunday 30th June 11am - 12pm. All sessions are free to attend and are a brilliant way to reset and reenergise at a festival which can feel overwhelming at times.

During the workshops Cat will be sharing laughter exercises and deep belly breathing; tools and techniques which are incredible for self regulation and feeling grounded. No previous experience is necessary, all you need to bring is your willingness and curiosity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cat has brought her unique blend of joy and healing to festivals and events across the UK leaving audiences uplifted, empowered and inspired to live more joyfully. She travels nationwide to deliver talks and workshops; you can find out more about what she offers at https://catgooge.com.