Laughter yogi: Want to live your best laugh? Here’s how...

Cat at a recent collaboration with Fearne Cotton

Passionate Laughter Yogi Cat Googe - AKA The Joy Queen - is hosting an epic twelve hour fundraising event on International Day of Happiness - Thursday 20th March 8am-8pm UK time - via Zoom.

Having facilitated laughter yoga workshops at Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place over the last two years Cat has loved seeing the impact events like these have on people when they make time for their wellness so she decided to create an online version. And as happiness and joy are such an integral part of Cat’s business, International Day of Happiness seemed the perfect day to pick for this event.

Honouring this year’s theme ‘Happier Together’ Cat will be joined by twelve other incredible wellness experts to share inspiring and vibe raising sessions throughout the day. The facilitators have joined forces to bring like-minded souls across the UK together to enhance self care and nurture wellbeing in a bid to raise money for Brain Research UK.

There will be a range of nourishing practices on offer over the twelve hours such as laughter yoga, tai chi, yoga, intuitive movement, euphoric dance and much more besides! It’s an amazing opportunity to experience tools and techniques to improve mental health and wellness whilst supporting a brilliant cause on a day that celebrates coming together as a community.

Cat Googe AKA The Joy Queen

Cat is running the London Marathon on Sunday 27th April for Brain Research UK, a cause very dear to her heart. BRUK is the leading national funder dedicated to research into neurological conditions, helping people affected to live better, longer.

It’s Cat’s wish is that Live Your Best Laugh live event brings people together on International Day of Happiness to celebrate prioritising health and wellness whilst at the same time making a difference to others. The event is free to attend with a request of donations to be made to Brain Research UK.