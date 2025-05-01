'Learn, Laugh, Live...and Walk' this National Walking Month with u3a

Image shown: u3a members taking part in a walk at an event at Hadrian’s Wall in 2023

The u3a movement, founded in 1982, has been enriching lives for over four decades, offering a treasure trove of opportunities for members to explore new interests and enjoy a wide range of activities. Among the most popular of these is walking—a perfect blend of fitness, friendship, and fresh air.

May marks National Walking Month, making it an ideal time to shine a spotlight on u3a walking groups and what makes them so enjoyable.

The benefits of walking are well known. It helps strengthen muscles and bones, playing a vital role in preventing conditions like osteoporosis and osteoarthritis. Walking also supports mental well-being by boosting mood, energy levels, and self-confidence.

u3a’s well-loved motto, "Learn, Laugh, Live," is especially demonstrable in its walking groups. Members often speak of the joy that comes from walking and talking with friends, enjoying nature, and exploring new places—all while staying active.

There are walking groups across the UK to suit a wide range of interests and abilities. These include Nordic Walking Groups, History Walking Groups in locations such as Dartmoor, and even a Walking Exchange Group, developed by Jacky Carter of Southport u3a. The Walking Exchange offers members the chance to visit other parts of the country, meet fellow u3a members, and enjoy walks in different regions—a wonderful way to combine travel, social connection, and physical activity.

The benefits of joining a walking group—and of being a u3a member more broadly—extend far beyond physical health. The social and mental rewards are just as significant.

Here’s what a few members have shared:

Terry, Holmes Chapel & District u3a

"The benefits of being part of my u3a walking group include friendship, social contact, fitness, and improved mental health. I walk 15–20 miles a week, and if I had to describe the experience in one word, it would be INVIGORATING."

Pauline, Lancaster and Morecambe u3a

"When I retired, I suddenly had time to run, walk, cycle, and go to the gym. There were no excuses for unhealthy habits or being unfit. I embraced the idea of ‘positive ageing’—staying optimistic, feeling good, keeping fit, and being fully engaged in life. I even trained as a Nordic Walking Instructor."

To discover more or find a local u3a walking group, visit u3a.org.uk/join.