Legal expert warns what Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds could lose amid Justin Baldoni legal battle

Followers might not be the only thing Blake Lively loses in her legal battle against Justin Baldoni, as it will impact their careers, reputations, and finances.

Legal experts warn that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ careers could face huge losses as more fans continue to unfollow following recent public appearances.

New research reveals that Lively lost 86,755 Instagram followers following her appearances at the TIME100 Gala and Wrexham game on April 24 in New York, while Reynolds lost 38,208.

Legal experts at H&P Law explain that this decrease in followers might be due to Lively’s speech during the gala, where she spoke once again about the allegations against It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni. Part of the public was unhappy with Lively being included in the TIME100 celebrations, with many calling it a PR stunt.

Both Lively and Reynolds have been losing followers for quite some time now, 357,466 for Lively in the last 30 days, and 260,905 for Reynolds in the same timeframe.

Matthew Pfau, Partner at H&P Law, said that their escalating legal battle with actor Justin Baldoni is already bringing about serious consequences for the couple beyond social media following.

Pfau notes that this lawsuit could permanently damage both parties' careers and public standing depending on the outcome.

"This legal battle can have significant consequences for both Lively and Baldoni, impacting their careers, reputations, and finances," Pfau said.

The controversy began when Lively alleged Baldoni sexually harassed her during filming of It Ends With Us. Baldoni responded with a $400 million defamation and extortion lawsuit targeting Lively, Reynolds, and their publicist Leslie Sloane. He also sued The New York Times for $250 million.

"Blake Lively has long maintained a positive public image, and if Baldoni's claims gain traction, it could impact how she is perceived, and she could face reputational damage depending on the outcome," Pfau explained.

Celebrity legal battles continue to be on the rise because of social media scrutiny. More stars now consider their public image position who previously would not have needed to.

"Justin Baldoni is also known for his work in film, TV, and activism and could face difficulties securing future projects depending on the outcome of the case," Pfau noted.

Baldoni took an unusual approach by publishing private text messages and creating a website with his version of events on February 1.

"On one hand, Baldoni could gain sympathy from the public with his transparency in shaping the public perception by launching a website detailing his side," the legal expert said. "This strategy could be risky if it is perceived as manipulative rather than transparent."

Social media plays a powerful role in how the public perceives this case. Many fans have already taken sides without knowing all the facts.

"Both parties are high-profile figures, meaning that social media and the press will heavily scrutinize their actions," Pfau said. "Fans of both Lively and Baldoni will take sides, potentially spreading misinformation."

Media coverage adds another layer of complexity to the case. "News outlets will also report on court filings and attorney statements, impacting the industry perception of both stars."

The legal dispute could set precedents for future cases involving celebrities. "This case could have the potential to reshape defamation and harassment lawsuits in Hollywood. Especially how public figures defend themselves in media-driven disputes," Pfau suggested.

"The legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is shaping up to be one of the most high-profile and complex Hollywood lawsuits since the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard Defamation Trial," Pfau concluded.