Lewis Hamilton adds 51,000 followers on his first official day as a Ferrari driver
The research also reveals that on the same day Ferrari stocks went up by 1.1%, after the British racing star shared a post of himself in Maranello, Italy around 12 pm GMT next to a bright red Ferrari sports car.
Hamilton's online earning power then totals between an estimated $338,000 and $458,000 per sponsored post, analysis of Hamilton’s Instagram using influencer marketing calculators suggests. This figure could rise even further with this new phase in his career.
Valentijn Bakker, editor of Nieuwe Casino, commented on the findings, “Hamilton’s influencer status, both on and off the track, is no secret. However, it’s fascinating to see how his influence continues to grow as he officially joins the most popular team on the roster. The announcement of his transfer was widely praised when it was first revealed, and the enthusiasm has been reignited today as this new chapter in his journey officially begins.”