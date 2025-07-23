Llys-Y-Tywysog Summer Fete – All welcome
There will be live entertainment from the amazing ‘Tina Turner’ tribute singer; Pauline Wood along with the cutest of animals visiting for a special Pet Therapy session for the children!
With plenty of stalls from local businesses to browse and prize winning games to play, and the homes talented chefs serving up a tasty BBQ there's something for everyone.
Soft drinks and homemade cakes will be available throughout free of charge for all guests.
For more information please call Llys-Y-Tywysog care home direct on T. 01792 896111