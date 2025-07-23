Llys-Y-Tywysog Summer Fete – All welcome

Community Summer Fete

We would love the local and wider community to join our residents and staff for an afternoon of fun and delicious food at the Llys-Y-Tywysog care homes Summer Fete on Saturday, August 2 from 2pm.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be live entertainment from the amazing ‘Tina Turner’ tribute singer; Pauline Wood along with the cutest of animals visiting for a special Pet Therapy session for the children!

With plenty of stalls from local businesses to browse and prize winning games to play, and the homes talented chefs serving up a tasty BBQ there's something for everyone.

Soft drinks and homemade cakes will be available throughout free of charge for all guests.

For more information please call Llys-Y-Tywysog care home direct on T. 01792 896111