London Card Show levels up with first three-day event

The London Card Show made history this past weekend (9–11 May) with its first-ever three-day event and it did not disappoint. Thousands of collectors, fans and families from across the globe, including visitors from as far afield as Japan and Miami, descended on the venue for a high-energy celebration of trading cards, pop culture and hobby innovation.

The event welcomed global icons from the Pokémon universe, with Veronica Taylor, the original voice of Ash Ketchum, and Jason Paige, the legendary singer of the Pokémon theme tune, drawing huge crowds. Paige brought nostalgia to life with a live performance of the theme song on Saturday, while both stars joined a Sunday main stage Q&A that delighted longtime fans.

A standout moment of the weekend was a visit from football legend Jermain Defoe, who took to the main stage to share career highlights, answer fan questions, and sign memorabilia, a memorable moment for sports fans in attendance.

A major competitive highlight of the weekend was the official Yu-Gi-Oh! Qualifier Regional tournament, held in partnership with industry stalwart the Brotherhood Games, which drew top players from across the UK.

Industry leading card grading expert PSA were a major presence at the show taking on site submissions to be graded in the US and they wrapped up Saturday with the ever-popular PSA Trading Nightwhere collectors struck deals, networked, and showcased prized cards late into the evening.

More excitement followed with an insightful Sports Creator Panel featuring the UK’s own OfficialGBW, alongside MojoSports, Rothcards and KingoftheKards, who flew in from the US. The panel gave fans an expert look at the latest trends and insights shaping the sports trading card industry. Pokémon fan favourites PokiChloe and PokeDean also drew a massive crowd with a live-streamed box break, thrilling audiences with major pulls and high-energy moments.

The show featured some of the most valuable cards and collectibles ever displayed at a UK event. Goldin Auctions consigned a complete set of Pokemon Skyridge cards all graded a perfect 10 (the highest possible card grade) that combined are worth approximately $100,000*!

More rare consignments included complete Topps Disney Chrome Black and White Speckle Set, all 200 cards, worth approximately $80,000, a Messi 1 of 1 Superfractor card and one of the first ever Harry Potter film posters signed by Daniel Radcliff, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint prior to the release of the first film.

Elsewhere at the show a Jayden Daniels Emergent Prizm trading card, valued at £50,000, was on sale at MojoSports cards table drawing collectors and investors alike.

Across all three days, the venue buzzed with epic pack breaks, rare card finds, and the presence of major industry players. Notably, VeeFriends made their UK debut at the show following their first ever Topps Chrome release, and Fanatics Live took the stage with a high-energy giveaway that had the crowd on their feet.

With collectors, creators and brands from across the globe, the May 2025 London Card Show proved the hobby is stronger than ever. The show's expansion to three days was a resounding success – setting the bar for what’s to come.

For more information about upcoming events, visit www.londoncardshow.co.uk.

*may sell for different price at auction.