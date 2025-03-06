London CATSTRAVAGANZA returns to Queen Elizabeth Park in March 2025

LCWW

Cat lovers unite for the ‘purr’fect day out.

Loving Cats Worldwide (LCWW), the global network for kitty enthusiasts, is thrilled to announce the return of the London CATSTRAVAGANZA, set to take place on March 21st and 22nd 2025, at the Copper Box Arena in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London.

The event is a celebration of felines and an international Cat Competition where pedigree and household pets compete for the ultimate prizes of Best Kitten, Best Cat, Best Alter, Best Household Pet Kitten and Best Household Pet. Visitors can apply to enter their own furry companions for the chance to take home the acclaim.

The event is hosted and spearheaded by renowned LCWW Founder Steven Meserve, a famed internet personality and key figure in the cat community. He is joined by a panel of influential international judges including Marilyne Gregg and Steven Savant. Alongside the competitions, guests can peruse several exhibitors and vendors showcasing the best pet products, as well as network with renowned cat breeders.

Tickets are now available for purchase, with under-5s admitted free of charge. Due to limited availability and the event's history of selling out quickly, advance purchase is highly recommended. For those looking to enhance their experience, LCWW offers a Lifetime Superfan Pass Upgrade, granting full weekend access, priority entry, premium seating at the CatWalk™, and exclusive meet-and-greets with Steven Meserve.

For more information, ticket purchases, or to enter your cat into the competition, please visit the official LCWW website at https://lcwwgroup.com/offer-london.