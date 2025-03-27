London Crd Show announces star-studded lineup for its biggest event yet

London Card Show

The London Card Show is gearing up for its most exciting edition yet, with the highly anticipated event set to return from May 9-11.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the overwhelming success of its previous sold-out shows, the UK’s largest trading card event is expanding once again – this time to a three-day spectacle, featuring over 1,000 tables and an expected 8,500+ attendees.

Last week’s exciting announcements have set the stage for the biggest and best London Card Show yet, with a star-studded lineup of exclusive guests, live experiences, and major industry names. Fans of Pokémon, Football and Disney are in for a treat as some of the biggest names in the industry prepare to descend on London for an unforgettable weekend of collecting, trading, and community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six renowned Lorcana artists—responsible for over 50 stunning card designs—will be making special appearances, offering fans a unique opportunity to meet the creative minds behind the game’s most iconic artwork.

London Card Show

One of the biggest names in the trading card world, PSA, the industry-leading card grading service, will also be at the event, accepting on-site submissions. This presents an unmissable opportunity for collectors to get their prized cards authenticated and graded in person, ensuring they’re preserved and valued at the highest standard.

The show has also confirmed Jason Paige, the original singer of the Pokémon theme song, will be making a special appearance. In a rare UK visit, Paige will be meeting fans, signing autographs, and even performing his iconic theme song live—a must-see moment for Pokémon enthusiasts.

The excitement doesn’t stop there, Veronica Taylor, the original voice of Ash Ketchum from Pokémon, will also be joining the show. A true legend in the animation world, Taylor’s presence will give fans the chance to meet the voice behind one of the most beloved characters in Pokémon history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For sports card collectors, KingoftheKards, MojoSports & Rothcards one of the most influential voices in the industry, will be flying in from the US. Known for their expert insights and engaging content they will be meeting fans, sharing trading tips, and discussing the latest trends shaping the global sports card market.

Adding to the excitement, Pokémon influencers PokiChloe and PokeDean_ are confirmed to appear live at the show, bringing fans even closer to the action with interactive content, live streams, and exclusive experiences. Known for their high-energy box breaks and deep passion for the all things Pokémon, their presence will be a highlight for collectors looking to engage with the vibrant Pokémon community.

With more tables, more experiences, and more high-profile guests than ever before, the London Card Show is setting a new benchmark for the trading card scene in the UK.

Founder Harry Reynolds shared his excitement for the event, saying, “Our last event was an incredible milestone hitting over 7k attendees, and the support we get from the card community never ceases to amaze us. We’re always looking to keep growing on this incredible journey by adding new element, more tables, more special guests so the event is always evolving with new and exciting features whilst ensuring the key staples that people know and love at our event are always present!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our May 2025 show is set to be our biggest and best yet. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back for another incredible show.”

The London Card Show is fast becoming the must-attend event for anyone passionate about trading cards, offering an unparalleled experience for enthusiasts of all levels and with tickets now on sale, collectors, fans, and industry insiders are being urged to buy their ticket early.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.londoncardshow.co.uk.