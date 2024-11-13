London Gem & Mineral Show: Jurassic fossils, rare crystals, lab demos

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Taking place at Sandown Racecourse in Esher, this weekend of science, wellness, live demonstrations and gemstones offers something for everyone.

Whether you’re a crystal expert, curious to explore the world of geodes, or captivated by the aesthetic appeal of gemstones, The London Gem & Mineral Show, taking place this 23rd-24th November, will showcase the brilliance of the Earth’s treasures. Now celebrating its second event, the show offers an exclusive, 360-degree exploration of the fascinating world beneath our feet. Guests will have rare access to some of the world’s most coveted minerals, including Opal, Rose Quartz, Amethyst, Pyrite (Fool’s Gold), Serpentine, Tiger’s Eye and more. With such a diverse and expansive array of minerals and gemstones, along with unparalleled expert insight, this show is the best in the UK! What’s more, with tickets starting at just £10, it’s an affordable and exciting day out for all ages.

The event was co-founded by entrepreneurs and crystal enthusiasts Alix Bramwell and Mary Cox. With a background in events and workshops such as the popular holistic gathering WOW Fest, which also incorporated crystals, they recognised a clear gap in the UK market for an event dedicated to gemstones and minerals. Despite only being in its second year, the inaugural 2023 event was a resounding success, with all exhibitor tables selling out in under a week. Speaking on the success of the event and the upcoming 2024 showcase, co-founder Alix Bramwell stated:

"We're thrilled to bring back The London Gem and Mineral Show to Sandown Park. It's an incredible opportunity for people of all ages to explore the beauty and diversity of gemstones and minerals, learn from experts, and connect with others who share their passion. Bringing together collectors, enthusiasts, and crystal businesses all under one roof, there's something magical waiting to be discovered at the show."

Exhibition Stands at The London Gem & Mineral Show

A must-see experience for any guest at the event are the amazing talent of The Opal Whisperers, Alex and Isaac Andreou. Known for their star-appearance on Discovery Channel’s & Quest’s Opal Hunters, the pair are returning to the event for their second year, the duo will present a stunning collection of opals, including rare specimens and exclusive pieces never before seen. Visitors can look forward to live talks from the Andreous pair, who will also unveil an exciting new collaboration blending opal and art, marking a groundbreaking moment in both industries. This world exclusive promises to be a highlight for all in attendance, offering the opportunity to view and acquire some of the finest opals globally, available exclusively at the London Gem & Mineral Show.

For those wanting an interactive activity, perfect for families and kids, the Crystal Panning sessions invites visitors to dive into an exciting, hands-on adventure. Participants can sift through sand and gravel, unearthing a variety of beautiful gemstones and crystals. This interactive experience provides a unique opportunity to discover nature’s hidden gems while learning about the geological processes behind them. Whether you’re a first-timer or a seasoned collector, Crystal Panning offers a fun, educational experience that will leave attendees with their very own sparkling treasures to take home. It's a must-do, unforgettable highlight of the event.

Alongside the crystal panning, the show’s educational offerings include the Demo Hub and Learning Lab, each inviting visitors to dive deeper into the science of gems and minerals through hands-on activities. At the Demo Hub, attendees can craft their own gemstone and silver creations, allowing a first-hand encounter with these remarkable natural materials. Meanwhile, the Learning Lab offers dynamic workshops that explore the fascinating science behind geological formations, as participants can engage with expert-led experiments that reveal how minerals are formed, shaped, and preserved over millions of years. Together, these spaces offer an engaging, interactive experience, perfect for those eager to create and understand the marvels of the Earth.

In contrast to the scientific wonders of the show, the Calming Corner offers a soothing escape into the world of crystal wellness. Visitors can unwind with captivating group Crystal Healing sessions, guided meditation from the calming Gemma Petherbridge, and the unique Crystal Sound Bath led by Mary Elizabeth, who plays Quartz Crystal Sound Bowls to transport guests into a state of pure relaxation. Whether you’re a science buff or simply in need of a little zen, this tranquil space ensures there’s something for everyone - where exploration meets rejuvenation.

A variety of Gemstones on offer at the upcoming London Gem & Mineral Show

As well as offering all of the above, guests will also have the chance to sit in on the WOW Talks. At this intimate collection of talks from keynote speakers and industry experts, attendees will get to learn from the likes of the enthusiasts behind the online marketplace Geology Vibes, where experts will explore how the landscape of the Pakistani gem market is being transformed and brought into the 21st century. With such an impressive lineup of talent, the show offers an unmissable chance to learn from the best in the field.

Since its inception, The London Gem & Mineral Show has been committed to making a positive impact beyond the world of gems. This year, the show is proud to have partnered with the Kimbilio Congo Children Trust, raising both money and awareness for their vital work in taking child miners off the streets of the Democratic Republic of Congo. These children, who work in hazardous cobalt mines, are offered a chance at a better life through the trust’s efforts, which provide housing, education, and sanctuary. Since 2009, Kimbilio has been transforming the futures of these children, giving them renewed hope and opportunities for a brighter tomorrow.

For more details on the show and tickets, please visit www.thegemandmineralshow.com and stay tuned for all upcoming announcements.