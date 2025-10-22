London Theatre: The Courtyard Theatre Presents the Inaugural Horror Festival 2025
Audiences are invited to experience an unforgettable lineup of performances that will captivate, inspire, and entertain, from chilling tales to mischievous comedy and hauntingly beautiful burlesque. It’s a week of spine-tingling storytelling and wickedly delightful surprises that promises to make this Halloween season one to remember.
Siva Zagel, Head of Programming, shares: “We’re incredibly excited to bring the very first Horror Festival to life at The Courtyard Theatre. Our aim is to celebrate the thrill and creativity of the spooky season, with performances that spark imagination, push artistic boundaries, and bring people together through shared laughter and a touch of fear.”
Tim Gill, Artistic Director, adds: “The Horror Festival 2025 is all about embracing the weird, the wonderful, and the wildly entertaining. Expect an eclectic mix of shows that showcase the immense talent of our artists and the vibrant spirit of our audiences. Whether you come for the scares or the laughs, we promise a festival experience you won’t forget.”
Trick or treat? You’ll find the answer at The Courtyard Theatre’s Horror Festival 2025, where every performance holds its own surprise. Come discover the magic, mischief, and madness that only The Courtyard Theatre can deliver.
Explore the full programme and book your tickets now to be part of this exceptional new festival.
HORROR FESTIVAL 2025 – FULL PROGRAMME
28 October
Beansville presents: All Fright on the Night!
28 Oct & 1 Nov
BRAINS
29 Oct – 30 Oct
Devil's Point
29 Oct & 1 Nov
Sprout presents: Tales from the Improv Crypt
2 November
Halloween Burlesque
Secure your tickets today and join us at The Courtyard Theatre for a thrilling new celebration of performance, humour, and horror. We can’t wait to see you there!