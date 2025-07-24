Love Parks Week – 25th July - 3rd August

Love Parks Week is a national campaign

Step into summer with Love Parks Week 2025, a celebration of our shared outdoor spaces through a week-long series of free events. Discover the wildlife, beauty, and sense of belonging that make our parks so special.

Love Parks Week, which takes place annually, celebrates parks, green spaces and the dedicated volunteers and workers that look after them all year round.

These essential community spaces are more than just greenery; they’re places where people come together, enjoy fresh air, and experience nature right where they live — in towns, cities, and neighbourhoods.

No matter your age or interest, — whether you're a family who wants to make outdoor summer memories, a nature lover, a sports enthusiast, a young explorer, or simply looking to get outdoors and feel good - there's something for everyone.

Love Parks Week in Lisburn & Castlereagh

Join us in connecting with nature, caring for our parks, and discovering new ways to enjoy the outdoors. Events will take place at Wallace Park, Moira Demesne, Moat Park, Lough Moss, Castle Gardens, Glenmore, Hillsborough Forest.

Friday 25th July - Big Tidy Up Hillsborough Forest 1pm – 3pm. Meeting Point top car park, Hillsborough Forest. Adults only.

Join the community effort to help restore Hillsborough Forest after the damage caused by Storm Eowyn. It's a great chance to make a difference, meet others, and enjoy the outdoors while giving back to nature. Please wear long sleeved tops and trousers.

Park Life

Saturday 26 July: Nature’s Delight, Moira Demesne, Moira

Sunday 27th July: Sunday Sounds, Baillies Mills Accordion Band, Moira Demesne

Tuesday 29 July: Plant and Play, Castle Gardens, Lisburn

Thursday 31 July: Jurassic Adventures, Moat Park, Dundonald

Sunday 3rd August: Sunday Sounds Northern Ireland Concert Band, Moat Park

No booking needed. For more information visit: Park Life 2025: A summer of free family fun returns to Lisburn & Castlereagh!

Park Runs

Saturday 26th 9.30am. Variety of parks

Sunday 27th 9.30am. Variety of parks. Junior (Lough Moss and Moira Demesne)

Saturday 2nd August 9.30am. Variety of parks.

Lace up your trainers, step outside, and join a community of fitness enthusiasts getting active in nature. Park Run is a free, weekly, community event where you can walk, jog, run, or volunteer with events taking place in many of our parks every Saturday at 9.30am. There’s Lough Moss and Moira Junior Park Runs, and Wallace Park, Hillsborough Forest, and Knockbracken Reservoir Park Runs to choose from.

To get involved visit https://www.parkrun.org.uk/register

Wednesday 30 July 1pm – 3pm Glenmore Woodland Trail. Join us for a relaxing and inspiring afternoon in nature with Louise’s Tree Tour. Kids and families can explore the woodland and learn how to identify a wide variety of native tree species, discovering the richness of the local landscape. The afternoon includes hands-on bug and minibeast hunting, with nets and magnifying viewers to closely examine the incredible biodiversity of the area. (If you have a fishing net and a bug magnifying insect container please bring these along). There’ll even be a chance to hug a tree and connect more deeply with nature – a fun and meaningful way to foster a lifelong appreciation for the natural world. Young people must be accompanied by an adult. Event is free. Just meet at Glenmore activity centre entrance at 1pm to take part.

Thursday 31 July (10am – 12pm) Lough Moss. Tree Tour with Louise. As part of our already sold out summer scheme programme young people will be taking part in a relaxing afternoon in nature identifying trees and discovering the rich variety of tree species in the area. As part of the day they will explore the woodland and learn how to identify a wide variety of native tree species, discovering the richness of the local landscape. The afternoon includes hands-on bug and minibeast hunting, with nets and magnifying viewers to closely examine the incredible biodiversity of the area. Young people will even get a chance to hug a tree to connect more deeply with nature – a fun and meaningful way to foster a lifelong appreciation for the natural world. While this year’s summer schemes are already fully booked up visit https://www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/w/summer-in-the-city to see the types of activities children can take part in and mark in your calendar for 2026!

Monday 4th August (10am – 12pm) Glenmore Woodland Trail - Tree Tour with Louise.

