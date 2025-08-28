Low-mileage Jaguar with royal connection heads to auction

A distinguished slice of royal motoring history – the 1960 Jaguar Mk IX Saloon that chauffeured the Princess of Wales and her children to the wedding of her sister, Pippa Middleton – is set to go under the hammer at H&H Classics’ inaugural Kelham Hall auction on Wednesday 10th September.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The car, which is estimated at £30,000-£35,000, formed part of the wedding transport at St Mark’s Church, Englefield, carrying Catherine, Princess of Wales (then Duchess of Cambridge), with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who took on the roles of page boy and bridesmaid.

Finished in elegant Warwick Grey with red leather upholstery and walnut trim, the Jaguar presents today as still a fine example of the marque, with its interior and exterior being in excellent condition. Despite the car being 65 years old, the odometer records just 31,000 miles from new, supported by an impressive history file and accompanying V5C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recent years, around £6,000 has been spent on mechanical attention by its current owner, including careful work to the engine, fuel system and brakes, ensuring that the car remains both highly usable and true to its period character.

Oliver Fernyhough-Martin, junior motor car specialist at H&H Classics, said: “The Mk IX carries a wonderful sense of presence – big, elegant, and unmistakably of its era. Its royal wedding connection only adds to the story, but it’s also the condition, originality and low mileage that make this such a compelling example in its own right. The Warwick Grey paintwork paired with the red leather interior gives it a stately yet stylish air that would grace any collection – or even another wedding.”

Launched in 1959, the Mk IX was Jaguar’s answer to Bentley and Rolls-Royce – a grand saloon that combined stately presence with a dash of sporting flair. Favoured for official duties and diplomatic events, it projected prestige without excess. It was as likely to be seen outside a London hotel as it was gliding across the continent, embodying Jaguar’s enduring blend of elegance and ambition.

Only 10,009 Mk IXs were built before the model was replaced by the Mk X in 1961, making this low-mileage, well-presented, and royally connected example especially desirable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Jaguar will be offered alongside an exquisite selection of classic and collector cars at Kelham Hall, marking H&H Classics’ debut sale at the historic Nottinghamshire venue.

For more information about the 1960 Jaguar Mk IX Saloon and H&H Classics, visit www.handh.co.uk.