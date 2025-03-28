Magician who wowed royal family and stars brings fun to Oxford

Lord & Lady Ailesbury

Get ready for something special with Oxford Magic Walking Tours. The city’s cobbled streets light up with the magic of Shane Sterling, a magician who’s performed for the British Royal Family alongside stars like Ellie Goulding and Stereophonics. He’s also amazed the House of Lords, MPs, and A-list celebs like Sir Elton John, KSI, Justin Bieber, and Emma Watson. Now, he’s bringing a fresh 90-minute walking tour to Oxford—and it’s not your typical walk. It’s a mix of the city’s history, Harry Potter vibes, and live magic tricks.

Shane Sterling, a pro at dazzling crowds, leads the way. He takes you through Oxford’s hidden treasures: from the University’s old buildings to spooky ghost stories and famous filming spots. One minute you’re following in scholars’ footsteps, the next you’re watching a slick magic trick that could stun a king—all wrapped in Oxford’s incredible vibe.

“I’ve entertained Royals and big celebrities,” Shane says. “It taught me how to grab anyone’s attention. Now I’m using that to make Oxford’s history exciting.” His tours feel VIP but start at just £13, making it the one of the most budget friendly way's to see the city with a twist.

Shane recently welcomed Lord & Lady Ailesbury and their daughter on his tour recently where they all enjoyed it immensely.

Shane Sterling Royal Magician / Tour Guide Centre

"I’m here to make Oxford fun—it’s history with a kick,” added Shane.

In under two years, Oxford Magic Walking Tours has earned over 130 five-star reviews on Google and 75 more on TripAdvisor. and has been recognised as Best New Tourism Business for 2024-2025.

Love Harry Potter? Into history? Or just want a great day out? This is Oxford like you’ve never seen it. Tickets are going fast, so head to oxfordmagictours.com to grab yours now. Don’t miss out on a walk with a guy who’s left celebs speechless!