Make mum feel special this March at Richmond Hill Hotel

The terrace at 144 On The Hill at Richmond Hill Hotel

Richmond Hill Hotel invites you to celebrate Mother’s Day (30 March) with something extra special this month.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a range of deals and gift vouchers for both the hotel and its award-winning restaurant, 144 On The Hill, you’ll be able to curate something truly unique for that special motherly figure in your life.

Located in the picturesque town of Richmond, this charming Georgian hotel is the ideal spot for a Mother’s Day weekend away, a Sunday lunch or afternoon tea followed by an idyllic walk around Richmond Park or the neighbouring National Trust site, Ham House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Checking in? Choose from the latest offers and gift mum a stay where she can unwind and explore this historic town and the wealth of surrounding green spaces. This Mother’s Day, the restaurant team will also be offering a sweet treat for mothers to help make her experience that bit more memorable. If you do choose to dine at 144 On The Hill the property offers four hours free parking, so you can explore the river walk or the Richmond Park itself.

Afternoon tea at 144 On The Hill and Richmond Hill Hotel

However, if you’re unable to celebrate this Mother’s Day, there’s no need to worry as there is a range of gift vouchers for the hotel and 144 On The Hill which can be purchased and used at a time that suits your loved one best.

Afternoon Tea

144 On The Hill has recently appointed its first dedicated Chef Pâtissier, Godwin Mendonca. With more than 10 years’ experience, he is the brains behind the restaurant's delectable afternoon tea offerings, transforming them seasonally through his creative designs and playful ingredients. Prices start from £42 per person so why not treat your mum to a delicious afternoon of treats.

Spring Staycation

Or book an overnight stay complete with breakfast, dinner, and two classic cocktails for mum. Savor seasonally inspired dishes with a £35 dinner allowance each and sip on expertly crafted cocktails. With complimentary parking included, guests will have everything they need and more to make the most of their stay. Whether you're exploring the beauty of Richmond Park, taking a riverside stroll, or simply unwinding in the beautiful surroundings.

Sunday Dine and Dream

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why not treat your loved one to a memorable Sunday evening dinner and when you spend £75 on dinner at the award-winning144 On The Hill, you can stay at Richmond Hill that night from just £85. Indulge in stunning dishes made with the freshest ingredients, paired with carefully selected wines and freshly crafted cocktails.

Gift Vouchers

If you’re not sure about which dates to book, you can surprise and delight by gifting an experience they can book on their own terms, from afternoon teas, lunches and dinners to a long weekend away.

Charlotte Alldis, Marketing Director at Richmond Hill Hotel, said: “Each year we look to create more unique experiences for our guests that will create memorable stays and visits. Our skilled teams are always designing new menus and and crafting different dishes and cocktails as well as personalised moments for those celebrating special occasions like Mother’s Day.”

For further information on gift vouchers for Mother’s Day, visit https://www.richmondhill-hotel.co.uk/gift-vouchers. For more information on current offers, visit https://www.richmondhill-hotel.co.uk/special-hotel-offers-richmond.

T&Cs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spring staycation is available until May 31, subject to availability. Sunday Dine & Dream rates are available on selected Sunday nights and subject to availability. Select your desired date and enter code "DREAM" to see if it is available. Please note the offer does not include breakfast.