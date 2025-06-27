Make the most of the jam-packed summer events calendar at Cotswold Farm Park with the all-new return offer

Events taking place throughout the summer holidays and included within Farm Park General Admission include bottle feeding, a seasonal trail, and a changing rotation of animal encounters. Not only that, the Ox Shed restaurant kitchen has recently undergone an extensive refurbishment and will be serving a delicious summer menu from the all-new, state-of-the-art kitchen. D’Arcy’s Crêperie will be taking up residency in the Ox Shed Beer Garden too, serving their trademark crepes and other sweet treats.

Bottle feeding will take place twice daily at 11:30am and 3:30pm in the animal barns, offering visitors the chance to feed the cutest newborn lamb and goat kids. The animal encounters will take place twice daily at 10:30am and 2:30pm in the Discovery Barn and will rotate between guinea pig feeding, pig brushing, and chicken interactions. Tractor rides will be taking place every day from 10am, priced at £1 per person, taking visitors around the usually shut-off farming areas and giving a sneak peek into the behind-the-scenes action on the farm.

The popular Flower Fields will be open at 2-6pm daily from 19th July. Starting at £2per person for entry when booking in advance online, or £5per person on-site during the summer holidays. Entry into the beautiful flower fields is included in the price, with the option to purchase a bunch of blooms to take home, with summer activities taking place on site. Visitors can make the most of the stunning summer petals as a gorgeous backdrop to a relaxing yoga session taking place on Tuesdays during the summer holidays from 10 to 11am. Priced at £10per class, or a 6-week block booking for £40. The yoga sessions are unsuitable for children under 12, and those aged 12-17 must be accompanied by an adult.

Couples looking for a special date setting may be interested in the ultimate Flower Field experience, comprising a romantic picnic nestled amongst the beautiful florals. The package includes entry into the flower fields, a freshly made packed picnic basket put together by the talented on-site chefs, a picnic blanket, and a bunch of gorgeous blooms to pick and take home (basket and blanket to be returned). Priced at £59.95 total, collection will be from 2pm onwards. Pre-booking online is required.

Each Wednesday evening from 23rd July to 3rd September, the Flower Fields transform for Sunflower Sessions. Entry is free from 2pm to 9pm, and a local favourite food truck will be pitching up from 4pm, accompanied by a stocked bar and live music. Guests can enjoy food from local favourites such as Beefy Boys, Oink, Brisket Brothers and more throughout the holidays.

Roll up, roll up! For the very first time, the circus is coming to the farm! Taking place from 15th to 17th August. The animal-free circus will delight and entertain all ages with three shows each day, running inside the Big Top. With two 45-minute daytime performances at 11am and 2pm, followed by a full evening show which combines the two earlier performances at 7pm, there’s something to cater to all age groups and audiences.

Summer Sunset, Cotswold Farm Park’s very own country music festival, is returning for the second year due to popular demand! Taking place 29th-31st August and featuring country music favourites, talented local artists, interactive shows, parlour games, delicious food and a saloon bar – there’s so much for all ages to enjoy! Tickets are available from Friday 20th June, with weekend tickets priced from £55 and day tickets from £15.

Cotswold Farm Park is well-known locally and beyond for its family-friendly atmosphere, immaculate facilities, and stunning location. Visitors can interact closely and meet over 50 rare and native breeds across 7 different species of British farm animals, including Golden Guernsey goats and Highland cattle. Animal food is available to purchase and can be fed to selected animals; chicks can be carefully held and stroked; and there is a whole host of other

activities for little ones to enjoy, including a play barn, indoor and outdoor sandpits, ride-on tractors, parks and bounce pillows – there’s so much to see and do!

To book a day visit, save £2 when booking online in advance. Tickets (including the above saving) are from £16.50 for adults, £12.50 for seniors and children, £7.50 for toddlers and £1 for babies. https://cotswoldfarmpark.co.uk/

1 . Contributed Cotswold Farm Park Photo: Submitted Share

2 . Contributed Flower Festival Photo: Submitted Share

3 . Contributed Cotswold Farm Park Photo: Submitted Share