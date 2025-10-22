Manchester: BGT Sensation Jonathan Rippon Tops the Bill at Laugh Out Proud This Weekend

Jonathan Rippon on BGT

BGT star Jonathan Rippon is returning to Manchester on Saturday 25th October to headline the Laugh Out Proud Manchester Comedy Club event at AREA on Sackville Street.

Comedian, Singer and Cabaret performer, Jonathan Rippon is one of the UK’s brightest rising LGBTQ+ stars.

Rippon first captured the hearts of the nation earlier this year with his unforgettable BGT audition, performing his original song “First Time in Blackpool”, before stripping down to a dazzling pair of gold hot pants and matching shirt. The audience roared, Ant and Dec looked like they didn’t know where to put themselves, and even Simon Cowell was left speechless – a rare feat in itself. With a standing ovation and a resounding ‘Yes’ from Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon, and Amanda Holden, Jonathan sailed through. His audition has since been viewed by over a million people online.

But Jonathan’s glitter-fuelled cabaret persona is only one side of the story. Long before hot pants and viral fame, he was a Choral Scholar at King’s College, Cambridge. His rich bass voice has taken him across the globe – from Sydney Opera House to Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia, and from The Royal Albert Hall to the Early Music in Bermuda. He’s performed opera at the Edinburgh Festival and Disney classics at Wilderness. He’s also lent his vocals to some big names, singing with London Contemporary Voices alongside Sam Smith, Kim Wilde, Laura Mvula and Basement Jaxx, and even recording at Abbey Road Studios with The Cantus Ensemble for Classic FM.

Laugh Out Proud October Lineup

And if that wasn’t enough, Jonathan is also carving out a name for himself as one of the UK’s most exciting LGBTQ+ stand-up comedians. He’s already reached the finals of the Leicester Square New Comedian of the Year and LGBTQ+ New Comedian of the Year, as well as the semi-finals of So You Think You’re Funny? and won Beat The Gong in Stockton-on-Tees in June this year.

This summer has been a whirlwind of Pride stages, club PA’s, red carpets and musical theatre performances and this weekend you can see what all the fuss is about as Jonathan performs at Laugh Out Proud.

Joining Jonathan on the lineup is Al Stevenson, a sharp-witted lad from Newcastle, with “bulletproof confidence” (Stand Newcastle), his charm allows him to tear through an audience with a cheeky grin. His “relentlessly hilarious” (Carl Hutchinson) performances of his “brilliant jokes” (Jack Whitehall) have seen him go all the way to the Beat The Frog World Series Finals, be tour support for Mark Nelson, USA Kevin James Thornton and many more, and sellout the prestigious Stand Comedy Club with his debut solo show!

“Al Stevenson combines the blunt double-entendres of Julian Clary with the bored, world-weariness of Jo Brand.” – Chortle

Jonathan Rippon

Dabbers Bingo icon and Degenerates comedy own Babs Romance will also be appearing, bringing her incredible satirical, drag, character comedy to the stage.

MC for the evening will be the amazing actress, comedian and musical theatre superstar Sam Buttery who will be playing the role of Ursula in ‘Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch’ at The Lowry in Salford from 5th December to 11th January. Her first film role was alongside Tom Hardy and Gary Oldman in 'Child 44'. Most recently she can be seen as series regular in Charlie Covell's 'KAOS' on Netflix as well as in season 2 of 'Wreck' for BBC.

Lastly the host of the evening will be AREA’s resident Queen, performer, host and events producer, Charli Angel.

Laugh Out Proud is all about celebrating queer comedy, cabaret and community in the heart of Manchester’s Gay Village. Tickets are only £20 for a full 3 hours of incredible comedy and cabaret from 6:30pm. Grab yours now at www.areamanchester.net.